Is 'Penelope' based on a true story? Here's what we know about Mark Duplass's Netflix show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's latest young adult series, 'Penelope', is set to capture the hearts of the audiences in September with its unique twist on the typical 'escape from the city' narrative. The show follows the journey of a 16-year-old who fed up with the chaos of the modern world, retreats into the wilderness to start a new life. After making a strong debut at Sundance, 'Penelope' is all set to dominate the Netflix charts, alongside other popular titles like 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'.

Viewers are already drawn to the show's relatable themes and are curious about its inspiration. Does 'Penelope' draw from real-life events, or is it a completely fictional tale? Creator Mark Duplass has shed light on the show's origins, revealing something interesting, let's find out what it was.

Is 'Penelope' based on a true story?

In short, the answer is no, it is not based on a true story. Mark Duplass, the creator of 'Penelope', revealed that the show isn't based on a specific true event. Instead, it stems from his personal reflections and introspection during the pandemic. Duplass shared, "I spent a lot of time alone, thinking about what had gone on in my life that had led me to a place where I just didn't feel myself anymore," as reported by Deadline. This introspection led to the creation of Penelope, a character who embodies the universal search for peace, simplicity, and happiness.

How do the creators' personal experiences shape 'Penelope'?

Duplass co-created 'Penelope' with Mel Eslyn, producer of the 2022 dark comedy 'Biosphere'. Eslyn brought her own teenage experiences and female perspective to the story, enriching the narrative. Duplass notes, "Penelope is not just a teenage girl; she represents all of us trying to find peace, simplicity, and happiness that we've lost." While 'Penelope' may not be based on a single true story, it's deeply rooted in the personal experiences of its creators, making it a relatable and engaging watch.

What is 'Penelope' about?

'Penelope' is about a teenager who feels lost in today's world. She's tired of the chaos and decides to take a bold step: leaving everything behind to start anew in the wilderness. On her journey, Penelope meets new friends who join her on a path of self-discovery. Together, they explore what it truly means to be yourself in a world that's always telling you who you should be. 'Penelope' is a heartwarming coming-of-age story about finding your way, staying true to yourself, and discovering what really matters.

