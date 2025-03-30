Pedro Pascal had a brilliant response to Jimmy Kimmel’s weird question about Chilean actors

Pedro shared, "My sister and I were born in Chile and raised in the States, and my little brothers were born in the States and raised in Chile..."

Pedro Pascal, 49, best known for the 'Last of Us' and 'The Mandalorian', appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' During the interview, the late-night host asked an awkward question: "I was thinking about this today, are you the most famous actor...I mean internationally...from Chile?, Are you like No. 1?" Pascal, looking slightly confused, hesitated before responding, "I don't, I don't know." Kimmel pressed further, "Who would the other candidates be?" Pascal, embarrassed yet amused, replied, "There are so many other candidates. There are so many brilliant people from Chile." he answered with a chuckle, casting a sidelong glance at Kimmel over the almost blushing.

The conversation then turned to the subject of his family. When Kimmel goes, "You have a huge family back there... the actor said, 'I do, I do, they are a huge pack" he said,. Kimmel quipped, "Are they proud of you?" to which Pedro replied, "Yes, they are very, very proud of me." He further shared, "I've 34 first cousins." He also revealed, "They are mad at me... They're not talking to me right now because I ditched a WhatsApp group … because the phone was just blowing up every couple of seconds." The "Game of Thrones" star joked that he didn’t need constant updates on "everything that was going on" in "34 people’s daily routines." Sarcastically, he added, "I’m too big now. I’m too famous. Leave me alone!"

This isn't the first time Pedro has spoken about his family. In an interview with Time, he once shared about his family's background, shedding some light on his roots: "My mother’s cousin was very primary in the opposition against the military regime, but there was a huge degree of separation between him and my parents. Still, helping some people hide got them into hot water—eventually, they got to the Venezuelan embassy and claimed asylum. We were sent to Denmark and then the U.S. My sister and I were born in Chile and raised in the States, and my little brothers were born in the States and raised in Chile after my parents moved back in 1995."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Pedro also shared that after achieving global fame, his family remains in awe. "[My family] can’t believe it. My dad is so impressed. He loves the movies and would take us two, three times a week, so this fantasy of mine of becoming an actor? I can blame my father for that. He’s so amazed. And so happy." As per a fansite of his on Tumblr, his father once said, "Everything that happens to him, he deserves it enormously."

Pedro Pascal attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square on November 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Turns out it's not only his family who admire him; Pedro has many fans, and the YouTube comments section of the late night show was soon flooded. One user commented, "His accent is so Chileno, love it. It goes from English to Chileno in a second. LEGEND!!!!!!" Another fan noted, "I love that he names his cousins with an absolute Chilean accent. Love you, Pedro!!" One fan even recounted some of the other famous Chilean figures, "I loved that authentic Chileno accent while naming his cousins! To answer Jimmy's question about the most famous Chileans outside of Chile, I can think of Don Francisco, Ivan Zamorano, Pablo Neruda, Cecilia Bolocco, and Pinochet. Definitely, Pedro Pascal is the most famous worldwide out of all those names! And the coolest and most charming and genuine of them all! What a national treasure of a man!"