'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 reveals the killer in Episode 9 but fans aren't convinced

Charles, Mabel and Oliver seem to have found the killer of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 is nearing its conclusion and it's time for the killer to be revealed. After having almost a dozen suspects this season, the trio finally narrowed down on the Westies only to later find out they were innocent. Episode 9 had a brand new suspect. Glen Stubbins (played by Paul Rudd), stunt double of Ben Glenroy (also played by Paul Rudd), could have been involved in Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder, and therefore, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) head to the hospital to ask a few questions.

A quick recap- Glen was shot during the photoshoot in an earlier episode, along with Zach Galifianakis (playing himself). While Zach only sustained a minor injury, Glen was left fighting for his life. Fans quickly ruled Glen out as a suspect, realizing he was one of the killer's victims instead. Things take a drastic turn for Glen as he is suffocated to death, and we are introduced to a potential killer, who had a strong motive to kill Sazz.

Who killed Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Jin Ha as Marshall in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (Disney/@patrickharbron)

The burning question on everyone’s mind since the Season 3 finale finally begins to unravel in Episode 9 of Season 4. This time, the spotlight is on Marshall (Jin Ha), the screenwriter of the movie inspired by the podcast, who is revealed to be Rex Bailey. Once a struggling writer, Marshall was taken under the wing of Sazz, who recognized his potential. He even had the chance to work on a film directed by Ron Howard, though it never made it to theaters.

The episode reaches a turning point when Mabel discovers a hidden copy of Sazz’s script inside a beer pack she brought the night of Sazz’s murder. This shocking find uncovers the truth: Sazz was the real writer behind the film, while Marshall has been claiming her work as his own. The motive becomes chillingly clear—facing a stagnant career, he killed Sazz, stole her script, and secured a deal with the studio. While it seems the case is wrapped up, fans are left with a nagging feeling that there’s still more to this complex mystery waiting to be uncovered.

Fans believe 'Only Murders in the Building' is yet to reveal Season 4's real killer

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building' (@disney)

Fans aren't yet ready to believe that Marshall aka Rex pulled off the crime alone. Though the episode does show him killing Glen, it is believed that he is just an accomplice to the crime while the real killer's identity is still unknown. A fan wrote on Reddit, "Why is everyone in the comments talking like Marshall is 100% the killer? Did we forget that the killer revealed in the ninth episode was not the real killer for the majority of the show?"

Someone else added, "I'm absolutely open to him being an accomplice, killing Sazz by himself, or possibly not being involved directly at all. There's gotta be a twist left. He for sure killed Glen Stubbins though since we were shown that."

"I forget but have they shown the killer kill, and that didn’t actually happen before, because he definitely killed Glenn, that wasn’t even the trio saying that’s what happened like they were imagining it. I guess someone could’ve threatened to kill him or his family/friends they have hostage if he does kill Glenn," wrote another fan.

A similar comment reads, "I hope he’s being framed because he’s an easy fall guy."

A fan pointed out, "Wasn't Marshall at the photoshoot where Glen Stubbins was shot though? There has to be another person," to which someone else replied, "Exactly, the trio will realize this next episode."

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 still has one more episode to release. The chase of the real killer will end with Episode 10, scheduled to air next Tuesday, October 29.

