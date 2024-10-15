'Only Murders in the Building' fans decode why Episode 8's suspect could be the perfect killer

A new suspect emerges in Sazz Pataki's murder investigation in Episode 8 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 is inching closer to the finale but Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) murder mystery is far from being solved. Episode 8, released on Tuesday, October 15, introduced a fresh suspect, steering the investigation into a whole new direction.

This season has had many suspects - the Brother Sisters, Bev Melon, Jan, Dudenoff, and the Westies that includes Sauce Family, Rudy, and Vince Fish. Investigating them all took quite a bit of time, and just when the podcaster trio zeroed in on the Westies as their prime suspects, they discovered they were wrong. The final moments of Episode 8 disclosed a new suspect and it's a twist most fans didn't anticipate.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 8 introduces a new suspect

Paul Rudd in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

Episode 8 of 'OMITB' Season 4 is all about the Westies delving into their bond with Dudenoff (Griffin Dunne) while at last unfolding the mystery around his death. However, in its signature move, this episode too ends on a major cliffhanger, introducing Glen Stubbins as the new suspect.

Glen Stubbins, played by Paul Rudd, was Ben Glenroy's Irish-born former stunt double. After Ben's death in one of the previous seasons, Glen became unemployed. The character, introduced in Season 4, asks the trio for work and even ends up getting a small gig as a stuntman on the movie being made on the podcast. However, he was shot by an unknown assassin during the photo shoot at the studio.

In Episode 8, Helga reveals that Sazz was on the ham radio and had been asking about the plot holes in the podcast of the trio. Helga further said that Sazz once mentioned how one of the stuntmen on a movie was harassing her. Sazz even claimed that this stuntman was dangerous and she feared he’d be the death of her. When Mabel (Selena Gomez) looked up for this stuntman, it turned out to be Glen, who is currently lying unconscious in hospital after the gunshot wound.

Fans speculate why Glen Stubbins could've killed Sazz Pataki in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Paul Rudd and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 (@hulu)

This season, the podcasters have suspects from three categories - the Westies, the production crew, and the stuntmen crew. While they looked into the Westies and the crew, they totally ignored the fact that one of Sazz's colleagues could have a motive too. Glen went totally unnoticed until Helga made the bombshell revelation. However, some of the eagle-eyed fans had their suspicion on him from one of the previous episodes when he smashed a real bottle on Charles's head at a club for stuntmen.

A fan on Reddit explained why Glen has the motive for murder. He wrote, "I think it’s Stubbins. He’s got the Brazzos tie in because Charles got Ben fired when he was younger. Then Charles is working with Ben again when he gets killed. That’s a major hit to Stubbins since he relies on Ben to get work. I don’t think him hitting Charles with a real bottle was an accident at all. He also spoke at length about knowing Sazz, yet she never said a peep to Charles about knowing Stubbins, even when they talked about Ben’s death. I don’t think he was working alone but I haven’t figured out who he was working with yet. I’m also not entirely convinced that Sazz is really dead."

When Episode 8 finally showed him as a suspect, another Reddit user said, "Glen came across mad for getting his Face killed even tho the trio didn't do it. Glen holding a grudge does lend validity to planting a real glass bottle. I'm a terrible judge of character, or Paul is doing a great job, because I haven't been getting 'killer' vibe fr Glen."

However, this new theory made fans wonder, "But if Glen's Sazz's killer, then who shot Glen at the penthouse?"

To this, someone sharply replied, "You mean the photo shoot in Soho? Could be a possible callback to S1 (Jan stabbing herself) and he shot himself knowing he wouldn't get hurt. Much."

Well, the mystery couldn't get any trickier. All the suspects have turned out to be innocent so far and this new suspect is in the hospital, fighting for his life. Season 4 has only two more episodes left and we are just two weeks away from finally finding Sazz's killers.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Episode 9 will release next Tuesday, October 22, on Hulu and Disney+

