Old 'Southern Charm' rivalries tense up amid new drama of Season 10

'Southern Charm' Season 10 will premiere on Bravo on Thursday, December 5

As 'Southern Charm' Season 10 is set to launch, the burning question on everyone's minds is whether the show will regain the magic of the earlier seasons. Season 10 brings back main cast members Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and Craig Conover, with the core of their feuds and friendships that have fuelled the show for as long as anyone can remember.

However, the cracks within are deeper than ever, particularly in the personal and professional challenges that have developed between two longtime frenemies, Austen and Craig. Austen, in particular, seems eager to shake things up. Fans have already noticed him following in Craig’s footsteps by pursuing a long-distance relationship with a brunette, sparking comments about how much their storylines overlap. Meanwhile, Shep’s antics continue to raise eyebrows, as clips from the trailer show him baring it all in a shower scene.

The show also introduces new dynamics, starting with a mystifying story between Venita Aspen and JT Thomas. JT's interactions with Venita are viewed as cringe-worthy by some and are already setting the buzz on fire. All these and more make the shabby style of editing Bravo is famous for, shine through, adding some humor to otherwise tense moments. For example, how Craig drives off with the trunk open after claiming responsibility in the group perfectly summarizes what fans love to hate.

The departure of original cast members like Cameran Eubanks and Thomas Ravenel left a void that recent storylines have struggled to fill. Despite all of this, there are a few silver linings. The show's jazzy soundtrack remains a standout feature, imbuing 'Southern Charm' with a distinct flavor from everything else Bravo offers.

' Southern Charm’ Season 10 star Craig Conover says he’s got a ‘ton to share’ in the new season

Craig Conover from 'Southern Charm' Season 10 promises drama and an exciting season ahead, hinting that he has "a ton to share" with fans. He teases significant updates on his personal life, such as his relationship with Paige DeSorbo, pillow business growth, and dealing with friendships within the group. Viewers will see tension, growth, and plenty of surprises throughout the season, he suggests.



Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover (Instagram/@paige_desorbo)

Why is Olivia Flowers not returning to ‘Southern Charm’?

Olivia Flowers will not feature in 'Southern Charm' Season 10, citing personal reasons for the same. After the tragic loss of her brother Conner, Olivia has chosen to step away from the spotlight to focus on her family and personal healing. Both the producers and Flowers appear to be heading on different paths and fans are definitely going to miss her.

Olivia Flowers will not be part of 'Southern Charm' Season 10 (Instagram/@oliviabflowers)

