New ‘Wicked’ BTS video confirms the big question on every fan’s mind

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo just gave us another reason to book our tickets for 'Wicked'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked' doesn't have your attention yet, you are missing out on something huge. The musical drama serves as a prequel to L Frank Baum's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' (1900) and its film adaptation, 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939).

And here comes the interesting part- Grande and Erivo are bringing pure vocal magic to the upcoming movie, and it's all thanks to their incredible natural talent. As the film nears its release, fans have been treated with a BTS video that provides a sneak peek of the duo singing live on set.

Did Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sing live in ‘Wicked’?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in 'Wicked' (@universalpictures)

Both director Jon M Chu and the stars have confirmed that there's no lip-syncing involved in 'Wicked'. It's a rare move in musical films these days where studios generally pre-recorded tracks and the actors then have to lip-sync onto them. Chu said in the BTS video, "You know when we came into this movie, we weren't sure how much we were going to do live or not but they are the best singers in the world and so every scene they have been singing live."

The footage captures Erivo warming up for 'Defying Gravity'. She also shares a powerful moment with Grande harmonizing without any background music. Erivo says in the featurette, "We chose to sing live because it meant that we would be further connected to the words we were saying and to each other. There's something special about what happens when the music is live in a room. It feels really powerful to be able to use singing in that way."

"It was an immediate no-brainer for Cynthia and I. We both were like of, course we are singing live," says Grande. Chu sums up the whole experience as: "It was like the best concert you could have ever attended at the best seats in the house."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's live singing in 'Wicked' leaves fans speechless

Ariana Grande in 'Wicked' (@universalpictures)

Fans are absolutely stunned by Grande and Erivo's raw talent and unmatchable energy. Reacting to the BTS footage, a fan wrote in the YouTube comment section, "Now THIS is how you bring a broadway musical to the big screens." Another fan added, "See how much better movie musicals are when you hire actors who sing instead of just celebrities?!"

A comment reads, "The vocals in this movie are so powerful and angelic." Someone else added, "It makes me so happy that this movie is shamelessly a musical, advertising itself for what it is, and colorful as hell. We are so back."

When and where to watch 'Wicked'?

'Wicked' featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will arrive in cinemas on November 22 (@universalpictures)

'Wicked' features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin, who later becomes Wicked Witch of the West. Ariana Grande appears as Glinda Upwest, who is later known as the Good Witch of the North.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas in the United States on Friday, November 22. Other cast members include Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater.

'Wicked' trailer

