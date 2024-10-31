'Wicked' first reviews are in and critics are calling Ariana Grande's film one of the year's best

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer 'Wicked' has the critics impressed following a special screening

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The buzz around 'Wicked' is building, and fans are in for a treat if early reactions are anything to go by! Ahead of the release in November, Universal Pictures held a special preview screening, and the fans and critics are already spellbound by the 'cinematic spectacle' created by director Jon M Chu.

Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the movie explores the origin story of the popular Wizard of Oz characters, who develop a meaningful friendship at school. Broadway's original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth, even took to X, raving about the film's impact as she wrote, "Counting down the days until the world sees Cynthia and Ariana in @jonmchu’s film... you will all be changed for the good when you see it."

Critics hail Ariana Grande's 'Wicked'

After the screening, Film journalist Scott Menzel called 'Wicked' 'one of the year's best films' as he wrote on X, "Wicked is a cinematic spectacle that serves as one of the very best big-screen adaptations of a Broadway musical ever. Jon M. Chu perfectly captures the magic of the Broadway show while adding some of his own unique flourishes to the source material. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo completely knock it out of the park as Elphaba and Galinda. Jonathan Bailey is also quite phenomenal in the film. Wicked lives up to the hype and often succeeds it. Oh, and there is one scene that fans of the Broadway show are going to absolutely lose their minds over. Wicked is hands down one of the year’s best films."

Journalist Simon Thompson tweeted, "Wicked Movie is an Oz-some spectacle that pops and enchants on the big screen. An absolutely stunning vision. Leads Erivo and Grande knock it out of the park. While this perhaps won’t convert many anti-musical folks, genre fans and die-hard Ozians (Wickhards?) will feast on this."

"Wicked REVIEW: MAJESTIC & CHARMING! Cynthia & Ariana magical duo. So full of emotion, humor & adventure. Crowd-pleasing entertainment with some colorful surprises (yes, it’s green). Not just another movie, it’s one of the BEST musicals ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next," reads another positive review from a critic.

What do fans have to say about 'Wicked'?

Fans who were able to attend the preview have all the nice things to say about the movie. Musical films have a history of being a disappointment at the box office. Lady Gaga's 'Joker 2' is the most recent example of it. However, it seems that Grande's 'Wicked' has cracked the code to make a good musical. A fan took to X and wrote, "Look, no one was more skeptical than me about a WICKED movie, as I have quibbles with the musical. So what a joyous surprise to see how it not only honors the stage show but improves on it. Should be used as a case study in all future musical adaptations."

Reviewing the film, someone said, "Wicked is solid — sumptuously realized, occasionally quite moving (both leads are amazing). But it also falls into some of the traps of the Disney live-action remakes that diminishes its power — overlong, noisy, over-designed. Overall I liked it a lot and can’t wait for part 2." Another positive tweet reads, "Happy to confirm WICKED is the best musical-to-movie adaptation since CHICAGO and MAMMA MIA. Ariana Grande....is perfection!? @hillibusterr and I kept grabbing each other's arm in delight."

A fan wrote, "Personally, I hope Wicked does summer-action blockbuster sized business. Here's hoping that movie producers learn the correct lesson: that well-made, well cast musicals make money too." Someone else added, "every single person who has ever doubted this movie and its casting will be put to SHAME."

When and where to watch 'Wicked'?

'Wicked' is set to release in two parts. 'Wicked' Part 1 will be released in theatres in the US on Friday, November 22. The sequel will release next year, on November 21.

Fans will have to wait for a little longer to be able to watch the movie in the comfort of their homes. 'Wicked' will be released digitally on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The exact release date of its digital premiere is not yet announced but it may arrive somewhere in the first few months of 2025.

'Wicked' trailer

