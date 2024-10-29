New images from Amy Adams' upcoming horror hint at something 'sinister'

Here's a quick guide to keep you up to date on Amy Adam's upcoming film 'Nightbitch'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Amy Adams has done just about everything in her career, with six Oscar nominations and a wildly diverse range of movies to prove it. But her upcoming 2024 film, 'Nightbitch', might finally get her recognized as a serious horror actress. While she’s not exactly known for horror, she did appear in the campy horror-comedy 'Psycho Beach Party' back in 2000, though that’s about as close as she’s come to the genre.

If this is the first you’re hearing of 'Nightbitch', the title alone probably raises some questions. Is it a slasher with a killer called Nightbitch? Or maybe a vampire movie, hinting at some wild creature behavior? Could it even be connected to her dark 2016 thriller, 'Nocturnal Animals'? We have just got a new look with 2 fresh images and a trailer for the movie and we can't wait to see what it has got in store for us.

Marielle Heller on the set of 'Nightbitch' (Photo By Anne Marie Fox)

What is the plot of 'Nightbitch'?

Amy Adams in 'Nightbitch' (Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

The upcoming film 'Nightbitch' takes a fresh spin on the original meaning of the word "bitch"—a female dog. Based on Rachel Yoder's popular 2021 novel, this horror-comedy tells the story of a suburban mom who, after becoming a full-time parent, begins to suspect she’s turning into a dog at night. This unusual twist on classic werewolf stories has already caught a lot of attention. Annapurna Pictures secured the movie rights to Yoder’s book even before it was published. 'Nightbitch' is Yoder’s debut novel, but she’s no stranger to writing, with her essays and short stories featured in respected outlets like The New York Times and The Sun.

Anyone who’s been a mother might relate to some of what Amy Adams’ character experiences in the trailer for Nightbitch. But the preview also hints at some unusual struggles that, hopefully, most moms wouldn’t recognize. The trailer perfectly captures the everyday frustrations of being a stay-at-home mom, like putting your career on hold, constantly juggling too many things, and managing the chaos that kids (and sometimes husbands) bring. But it cleverly keeps us guessing whether the main character’s nighttime transformation into a dog is happening or if it’s all in her head. Instead of the dark horror drama some expected, the trailer leans into a comedic tone—but that only makes us more curious about what Nightbitch has in store.

Who stars in 'Nightbitch'?

Amy Adams

A still from 'Nightbitch' (@searchlightpictures)

As mentioned, Nightbitch isn’t Amy Adams’ first horror role—she dipped her toes into the genre with the horror-comedy 'Psycho Beach Party' back in 2000, after her first role in 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' in 1999. Adams earned her first Oscar nomination for 'Junebug' in 2005, followed by five more for 'Doubt', 'The Fighter' and 'The Master'. 'American Hustle', and 'Vice'. She’s also known for playing memorable roles on TV and in movies. Fans of The Office will remember her recurring role, while Enchanted showed her off as a charming Disney princess, and the DCEU introduced her as Lois Lane. She even earned an Emmy nomination for her role in HBO’s Sharp Objects. These are just a few standouts in her impressive career.

Scoot McNairy

A still from 'Nightbitch' (@searchlightpictures)

Scoot McNairy, who starred with Amy Adams in 'Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice', plays her husband in 'Nightbitch'. This will be his second horror film of 2024, following Blumhouse’s U.S. remake of 'Speak No Evil' in September. McNairy is no stranger to horror, having starred in alien invasion movies like 'Monsters' and 'A Quiet Place Part II'. He’s also appeared in Best Picture winners such as 'Argo' and '12 Years a Slave'.

Zoë Chao

A still from 'Nightbitch' (@searchlightpictures)

Zoë Chao joins the cast of 'Nightbitch' in a role that hasn’t yet been revealed. Moviegoers might recognize her from Netflix hits like 'Senior Year' and 'Your Place' or 'Mine', as well as 'Where’d You Go', Bernadette, directed by Richard Linklater, and Peacock’s sci-fi rom-com 'If You Were the Last'. Chao has also made her mark on TV with roles in 'Strangers on Facebook Watch', 'Love Life' on Max, the latest season of Starz’s Party Down, and Apple TV+’s 'The Afterparty'.

When and where to watch 'Nightbitch'?

A still from 'Nightbitch' (@searchlightpictures)

Nightbitch is set to be released in theaters on December 6, 2024. Initially, the film was intended for a Hulu-exclusive release. However, in early April 2024, Searchlight Pictures, the company distributing the movie, decided to bring it to the big screen instead. To view the movie on Hulu, you must have a subscription to the streaming service, which is divided into ad-supported and ad-free versions. The package that includes advertising is available for just $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Additionally, the package without advertisements is $17.99 per month.

'Nightbitch' trailer