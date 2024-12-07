Netflix's 'Mary' shredded over major factual error as fans say there's 'nothing biblical about it'

Imagine a film so bad that people who were divided by their opinions unanimously come together to shun it. That's Netflix's 'Mary' for you! The film revisits the story of the Virgin Mary, exploring her childhood, marriage to Joseph, and miraculous birth of Jesus. You may wonder what could possibly go wrong in retelling a tale as old as time. Well, wait till you watch 'Mary'.

The film is facing massive backlash for taking unnecessary creative liberties for the dramatization of the Bible. But what has truly frustrated people of Christian faith is the film's inability to stick to the source material. The factual inconsistencies, including the scene where Mary’s baby is named, have left fans worried that someone unfamiliar with the Bible might walk away with incorrect knowledge.

How did Jesus get his name?

As per the ancient scripture, an angel appeared in Joseph's dream, guiding him to marry Mary and name her son Jesus. Matthew 1:20-21 says, “But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus because he will save his people from their sins.”

However, in the Netflix film, after Mary (played by Noa Cohen) gives birth to a boy child, Joseph (Ido Tako) is clueless about the baby's name and therefore questions Mary about the same. This is when Mary announces his name as Jesus. Now this scene is in complete contrast with the text in the Bible and has become one of the reasons why people are heavily criticizing the film.

Furious Netflix fans slam makers of 'Mary'

Fans are clearly disappointed with Anthony Hopkins's starrer film. Many people who have watched the film reminded the makers of what the scripture says about the naming of Jesus. One of the tweets reads, "A little research could have helped, yikes!" as the fan further quoted Matthew 1:20-21.

Expressing his discomfort, someone wrote, "Netflix made a movie about Mary, I’m curious where they pulled the plot from. Same goes for the chosen saga. Like what sources did they use to base this off, cause they don’t match up biblically." Another X user said, "I wonder if they read the source material."

Fuming at the streaming giant, someone wrote, "Unbiblical beyond belief. I don’t expect biblical content from Netflix, but yikes!" A similar tweet against the film reads, "That new "Mary" movie on Netflix is nothing but fanfiction BS that Joel Osteen cooked up with his greedy little fingers. Damn near nothing biblical about it; just pure nonsense."

It’s evident that 'Mary' has fallen short of its goals — whether it’s sharing knowledge or providing entertainment for fans amid the Christmas season.

'Mary' is available to stream on Netflix

