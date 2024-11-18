Netflix's first holiday movie of 2024 tops the charts this week

Here’s the list of the top 10 Netflix movies this week

With the release of its most recent weekly list of the top 10 films in the US from Monday, November 4 to Sunday, November 10, Netflix is demonstrating that its wide range of content is well-received by users. The prominent list also contains several new entries, proving that the streaming behemoth's fresh content is also well-liked by its audience.

Bryan Cranston's criminal thriller movie makes a remarkable debut on the list, while Martha Stewart's documentary continues to create waves, securing its status as a success. From action movies to emotional flicks, the top 10 Netflix lists have you covered for all things entertainment.

10. The Infiltrator

Bryan Cranston in a still from 'The Infiltrator' (Broad Green Pictures/@davidlee)

The 2016 American historical criminal drama thriller 'The Infiltrator' makes a stunning debut as it secures the tenth spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 movie. The biographical drama follows the brave mission handled by Robert Mazur (Bryan Cranston), a US Customs Special Agent.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, the film recounts Mazur's journey as he goes undercover as a corrupt businessman to uncover Pablo Escobar's money laundering enterprise. Even after eight years, Cranston's tough acting abilities and interesting plot keep the film shining brightly.

9. Let Go

A still from 'Let Go' (Netflix)

Josephine Bornebusch's 'Let Go' also makes an impressive debut on Netflix's top ten weekly list. The plot of the movie is a profound one that revolves around Stella (Josephine Bornebusch). Stella is struggling to keep her family together against mounting tensions and personal challenges.

When her husband, Gustav (Pål Sverre Hagen), requests a divorce, Stella's world comes crashing down but she insists on a family road vacation to reconnect before making any decision. The journey, however, highlights the flaws in their relationship, making Stella think about the future of her matrimony. Engraved deeply in family bonds and authentic portrayals of marriages, the drama film is a fantastic watch to feel good.

8. Sing

'Sing' is enjoying eighth position on Netflix's top ten weekly list (Netflix)

The animated musical comedy 'Sing' has grabbed the eighth position on Netflix's top ten weekly list. The plot of the musical comedy revolves around a koala called Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey). Buster Moon has a lot going on, but his priority is to save his failing theater.

To save his theatre, Buster Moon arranges a singing competition where a diverse group of animal candidates participate, each with its own set of challenges and goals. As it enters its sixth week in Netflix's Top 10, it's evident that the film's catchy musical moments and hilarious scenes are popular among viewers.

7. Don't Move

Kelsey Asbille in a still from 'Don't Move' (Netflix/@vladislavlepoev)

With its dark and gripping story, 'Don't Move' takes seventh place on Netflix's top ten list. The engaging narrative and dramatic psychological components follow Iris (Kelsey Asbille), a distraught mother who is dealing with psychological elements following her child’s death. Iris' life, however, changes drastically when she encounters Richard (Finn Wittrock) while contemplating suicide at a state park.

What was supposed to be a regular meeting turns gloomy when Richard's serial murder background is revealed. Following that, Richard injects Iris with a paralytic drug, giving her only 20 minutes to leave before the repercussions become permanent. Despite her increasing paralysis, Iris tries to outwit Richard with her wits and sheer will to survive.

6. Just Go With It

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in a still from 'Just Go with It' (Sony Pictures)

Directed by Dennis Dugan, the 2011 movie 'Just Go With It', debuts at number six on Netflix's top ten movies of the week. The adaptation of the 1969 film 'Cactus Flower,' the romantic comedy flick follows a cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Daniel 'Danny' Maccabee (Adam Sandler) who enlists his subordinate Katherine Murphy (Jennifer Aniston) as his soon-to-be divorced wife.

Now, why the man wants to do so is an intriguing plotline, as it is to cover up a thoughtless lie he uttered to his much younger lover Palmer Dodge (Brooklyn Decker). If you're searching for a lighthearted film with friendly chemistry between the leads, 'Just Go With It' is worth viewing.

5. Harold and the Purple Crayon

Zooey Deschanel, Zachary Levi, Benjamin Bottani, and Lil Rel Howery in a still from 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' (Coloumbia Pictures)

The 2024 feel-good movie 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' is a fantastical watch, as evidenced by its fifth-place ranking in Netflix's weekly top ten. Based on the classic children's book of the same name, the film follows Harold, an imaginative young man who owns a magical purple crayon that can bring anything he draws to life.

In the film, Harold (Zachary Levi), now an adult, embarks on a journey into the real world to discover the creator of his universe, whom he considers a father figure. Accompanied by his friends, Harold's world comes crashing down as he finds that real life isn't what he thought, especially when his crayon gets into the wrong hands.

4. Martha

'Martha' on Netflix is based on the extraordinary life of Martha Stewart (YouTube/@netflix)

Martha Stewart continues her reign on Netflix as her documentary 'Martha' ranks fourth on Netflix's top ten list. Directed by RJ Cutler, the documentary delivers an intimate look at Martha's extraordinary life, focusing on her transformation from a homemaking specialist to a commercial entrepreneur.

Not only Martha's amusing anecdotes are generating headlines, but so are her allegations that she has not spoken to her ex-husband for about 20 years.

3. The Secret Life of Pets

Louis CK, Eric Stonestreet, and Ellie Kemper in a still from 'The Secret Life of Pets' (Universal Pictures)

The animated comedy film 'The Secret Life of Pets' has secured third place on Netflix's top ten movies list. The film follows a Jack Russell Terrier named Max (Louis CK) and a newfound Duke (Eric Stonestreet).

As their escalating rivalry pushes them out into the streets, Max and Duke meet a variety of eccentric characters, including Snowball (Kevin Hart), who is the leader of a gang of abandoned dogs. As the movie continues, Max and Duke avoid a series of fatal scenarios before reconciling their disagreements.

2. Time Cut

‘Time Cut’ seems like a confused plot that is more interested in having fun with 2000s throwbacks and easy jokes (Netflix)

The horror-comedy film 'Time Cut' continues to rule fans' hearts, ranking second in Netflix's top ten. With its combination of time travel and slasher theme, 'Time Cut' stands out with an intriguing story that follows Lucy Field (Madison Bailey).

Lucy's ordinary life takes a dramatic turn when she travels back in time to 2003 to save her sister Summer Field (Antonia Gentry) from being killed by a masked killer known as Sweetly Slasher. As Lucy navigates the horrors of her past, she and Summer develop a bond that lends an emotional layer to the traditional horror stereotypes.

1. Meet Me Next Christmas

Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Tymika Tafari, and Kalen Allen in a still from 'Meet Me Next Christmas' (Netflix/@marnigrossman)

With the holidays approaching, the season of romantic comedy is back on track, as 'Meet Me Next Christmas' takes the top place on Netflix's list of top ten movies of the week. The plot of the romance film follows Layla (Christina Milian), who meets with a handsome gentleman at the airport amid the Christmas rush.

After hours of conversing, Cupid strikes, but as the man runs to catch his flight, the two promise that if fate allows, they will reunite next Christmas Eve at the sold-out Pentatonix show. The very next year, Layla is unable to get entry into the sold-out Christmas Eve event. What will happen? Will Layla be able to meet the love of her life? Watch the movie immediately to get the answers.

