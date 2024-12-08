Netflix’s bold move with 'Virgin River' sets a new streaming record

Ahead of Season 6's premiere, 'Virgin River' dethrones major shows and makes a new record

'Virgin River' is returning with Season 6 on Thursday, December 19, and ahead of its premiere, the cast has a special surprise for their fans with another exciting announcement. The lovely residents of Virgin River came together to disclose a secret they had been holding onto for quite some time.

In an Instagram post made on October 24, the 'Virgin River' cast confirmed Season 7 of the show. This comes as wholesome news for fans of the romantic drama that has been running strong since 2019. With the announcement of Season 7, 'Virgin River' has also made a new streaming record, surpassing many beloved shows.

'Virgin River' beats notable shows to set a new record

'Virgin River' returns for Season 6 one year after Season 5's premiere (Netflix)

With Season 7's announcement, 'Virgin River' has become the longest-running English-language drama, surpassing the iconic six-season reigns of 'House of Cards' and 'The Crown'. It is important to note that 'Orange is the New Black' also lasted seven seasons, but it was originally listed as a comedy before switching to drama.

The only Netflix show with a longer run than 'Virgin River' is the Spanish-language series 'Elite', which wrapped up its eight seasons earlier this year. So, in the English drama category, 'Virgin River' is dominating.

Recently, 'Virgin River' achieved another feat by dethroning ‘Suits’ in streaming rankings. 'Virgin River' claimed the number 1 spot for the week of September 11-17, beating 'Suits' that topped Nielsen streaming charts for three months straight, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Now that's not bad for a show that began as a quiet adaptation of Robyn Carr’s beloved novels.

'Virgin River' prequel is also in the works

Alexandra Breckenridge in 'Virgin River' Season 6 (YouTube/@netflix)

For fans of the show, the confirmation of Season 7 is a delightful treat. The same can be said for Netflix. The streaming giant's confidence to announce Season 7 before Season 6's premiere isn't misplaced. With strong viewership and impressive streaming rankings, Netflix believes it’s a safe bet to continue supporting the show

The show has a simple premise and yet it resonates deeply with the audience. It's the rich characters, heartfelt storytelling, and deep emotions that are working out for the show. The series is also able to sensitively address heavy-hitting themes like PTSD, postpartum depression, death, rape, and healing.

Also, with 22 novels in Carr’s series to draw from, we know that there’s no shortage of material to keep fans hooked. That is the reason why Netflix is considering a prequel for 'Virgin River' that would focus on Mel’s mother, Sarah, and her romance with Everett Reid, as per a report by Digital Spy. This would mean, that 'Virgin' River' is just getting started.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, December 19.