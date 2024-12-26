Netflix viewers spot major blunder in new thriller 'Carry-On' as it continues to top charts

Netflix's 'Carry-On' which revolves around the life of young security officer was released in December 2024

Netflix just dropped a new Christmas movie 'Carry-On' and the fans can't stop talking about the Holiday flick. Some have even described it as 'the best film of 2024.' However, few viewers noticed a big blunder in the festive film. According to Tyla, a social media user recently shared a small clip of the error in the film on social media and simply penned, "Netflix really thought no one would notice this mistake."

While many of us love watching rom-com movies during the Holiday season, some enjoy binge-watching action thrillers. If you are fond of action films, then you can surely watch Netflix's latest film 'Carry-On.' In the last couple of weeks, the movie has managed to win over the hearts of the fans. Not only this, it has bagged a spot on the streaming platforms's 'No.1 in Films Today' ranking. Up until now, the film has received good feedback from the fans as well as the critics.

Despite all the rave reviews, one viewer was able to spot a big goof-up in one particular scene from the film. Sharing a clip of the scene on TikTok, a user named Florida FitBrit wrote, "My husband caught this while watching and he had me cackling as I secretly recorded... we recommend watching Netflix’s new film Carry-On, very enjoyable especially if like me, you know that Die Hard IS a Christmas film. Imo it's got some serious 90s vibes! Sad to say this is the first Christmas film we’ve watched for the festive season! Geez we’re slackin! We did spot this slight continuity error though and as parents of bald kiddos when they were babies we love to see em!"

In the video shared, the pair mentioned when the woman was passing through airport security with her infant, the baby seemed to have brown hair. However, when the baby appeared on the screen after a few scenes, the baby had barely any hair on his head. "Look at that balda** baby, that's a different baby," the man said in the video. Now, the fans have been discussing whether two different babies were used to film the different scenes.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, 'Carry-On' is an action-thriller starring Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler and Jason Bateman in pivotal roles. The movie revolves around a young security officer named Ethan Kopek (played by Taron Egerton) who gets blackmailed by a flight passenger (essayed by Jason Bateman) to allow a dangerous package onto an airplane on the occasion of Christmas Eve.

For the unversed, let us share with you, 'Kingsman' star Taron was first hesitant to play the role of Ethan and even turned down the acting gig. While having a conversation with Netflix, Taron shared his take on 'Carry-On' and his character in the action movie.“When Jaume first approached me about the role, I told him I didn’t want to do something that felt like an archetypal action hero,” he told the streaming platform.

Taron went on to say, “Luckily, neither of us thought that’s what was exciting or interesting about Ethan. What we kept our eyes on was making sure that we made him feel as relatable and as normal as possible … whatever normal is in the extraordinary situation he’s in.” In the end, Jaume, the director of the movie 'Carry-On' managed to convince Taron and he decided to take on the role and the rest is history. 'Carry-On' is available for streaming now only on Netflix.