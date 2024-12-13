‘Carry-On’ Ending Explained: Netflix movie delivers a thrilling climax, but we've questions

Although ‘Carry-On’ wraps up with a perfect ending, I can’t shake the feeling that the threat isn’t over

Contains spoilers for ‘Carry-On’

‘Carry-On’ is an action thriller starring Jason Bateman as a villain trying to smuggle a package through airport security, with Taron Egerton as the TSA agent trying to stop him. The Netflix film is a fun combination of 'Die Hard' 2 and 3.

Set on Christmas Eve in an LA airport, Bateman’s character, ‘Traveler,’ uses an earpiece to control Egerton’s TSA agent, Ethan, threatening to kill his pregnant partner, Nora, if he doesn’t comply. While this is the premise of ‘Carry-On’, here’s how it plays out at the end.

Does the Traveler die in ‘Carry-On’?

A still from ‘Carry-On’ (Netflix)

The Traveler profiles Ethan as a man who’s given up, believing he’ll comply without resistance. But Ethan surprises him. Instead of caving, he proves to be resourceful, determined, and quick-thinking—traits that ultimately save the day. Earlier, when Ethan had the Traveler at gunpoint, the villain triggered the Novichok release mechanism in the briefcase. Despite this, the Traveler forces Ethan to defuse the bomb, believing he’s in control. This knowledge comes in handy later when the Traveler boards the plane with the bomb.

Ethan's plan is simple: when he had the bag earlier, he swapped it for a larger one, knowing it wouldn’t fit in the overhead compartment. The Traveler, forced to put the bag in the cargo hold, unwittingly distances himself from it. This gives Ethan the chance to defuse the bomb once the plane is airborne.

As the Traveler realizes what’s happening, a fight breaks out. Ethan overpowers him, shoves him into a vacuum-sealed compartment, and locks the bomb inside. The Traveler’s struggle causes the bomb’s bottle to break, releasing the gas and killing him—without affecting the plane. Ethan’s quick thinking saves everyone.

Does Ethan become a cop in ‘Carry-On’?

A still from ‘Carry-On’ (Netflix)

Ethan’s arc revolves around his dream of becoming a cop, a goal his father also shared. After being rejected the first time, Ethan loses hope and settles for a job he doesn’t even like, despite his girlfriend Nora’s encouragement to try again. He reveals to the Traveler that he failed the polygraph during his first application because he lied about witnessing his father commit a crime. Ethan’s fear of failing the polygraph again keeps him from reapplying.

By the end of the film, Ethan is no longer just another applicant. He’s a hero who saves hundreds of lives, stopping a deadly plot. Detective Elena, impressed by his bravery and quick thinking, encourages him to come see her after he recovers. She recognizes his potential, and when Ethan processes his past, she helps him through the process of reapplying to the force.

Will ‘Carry-On’ have a sequel?

Danielle Deadwyler in a still from 'Carry-On' (Netflix)

Although ‘Carry-On’ wraps up with a picture-perfect ending, where the good guys win in thrilling manner, I can’t shake the feeling that the threat isn’t over. Why? Well, at one point, the Traveler tells Kopek that he's being controlled by someone else. Given that defense contractors hired the fake Agent Alcott, it’s likely they’re the real puppet masters.

The big questions are: How deep does this go? Are these contractors tied to the U.S. government? Are there members of Congress colluding with Russia to start a war for profit? If Netflix greenlights a sequel, we might get answers.

On top of that, the blue-haired girl and the crook who broke into Jason and Kopek’s homes are still out there. Even if they weren’t close to the Traveler, they might want revenge on Kopek and Jesse for killing them. As for where the sequel should take place, why not another airport? Every follow-up should happen at once, ideally with the characters dealing with carry-on luggage. The setting can be flexible, with the sequels revolving around different holidays or seasons like summer, Thanksgiving, or even Diwali.

Stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!