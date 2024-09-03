Nathan Gallagher shows his vulnerable side after ‘Below Deck Med’ star gets bad news from home

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 star Nathan Gallagher learned his friend Tommy passed away due to cancer

ATHENS, GREECE: In the most recent episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, viewers witnessed a deeply emotional moment as deckhand Nathan Gallagher found himself overwhelmed with grief and broke down in tears. This heart-wrenching episode unfolded as Nathan received devastating news from home that would profoundly impact him. He learned about the passing of his dear friend Tommy, and the weight of this tragic information took a toll on Nathan's emotional state. The scene captured the raw and genuine nature of the challenges that crew members face while trying to maintain their professionalism in the midst of personal turmoil, highlighting the often unseen struggles that come with life aboard a luxury yacht.

The text message that appeared on Nathan's phone was shocking and heartbreaking. It read, "Did you hear that Tommy passed away two days ago?" Just moments later, Nathan found himself grappling with the devastating news and uttered, "Oh sh*t," as the gravity of the situation sunk in. "So I get this text saying my friend died of cancer. I didn't know he had cancer before we got on the boat. We were drinking, he wasn't drinking, but he seemed fine. When I think about the memories of that, I'm just trying to gather a lot of information right now and I'm just putting it aside," he shared in a confessional.

'Below Deck Med' star Nathan Gallagher shows us men can be vulnerable too

Nathan Gallagher, a prominent star from 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 demonstrates that men are capable of expressing vulnerability as well. His journey highlights the importance of emotional openness and challenges the traditional notions of masculinity that often discourage men from showing their feelings. By sharing his experiences and struggles on the show, Nathan offers a refreshing perspective that encourages other men to embrace their vulnerabilities and recognize that it is not a sign of weakness but rather a testament to their strength and authenticity.

This shift in narrative can inspire viewers to foster more profound connections and understanding in their own lives, ultimately promoting a more compassionate society where emotional expression is welcomed and valued, regardless of gender. It's not uncommon for men to struggle with revealing their vulnerabilities, especially during tough times. Many tend to put on a brave face, concealing their true emotions behind a layer of stoicism. However, Nathan made a conscious choice to break away from that norm, he allowed his feelings to flow out like ink spreading across a blank canvas.

In an act of catharsis, Nathan cried openly, fully recognizing the importance of embracing and acknowledging his softer side. He realized that facing his emotions didn't equate to weakness, instead, it was an essential part of being genuine and true to himself. By permitting himself to experience and articulate his sorrow, Nathan underscored the significance of emotional honesty, showing that vulnerability can actually serve as a powerful source of strength and resilience when confronted with life’s challenges.

'Below Deck Med' star Nathan Gallagher relies on his mom's support to navigate his emotions while grieving

During the episode, Nathan Gallagher discussed his mother's experience with a cancer scare and mentioned that grief is a topic that often goes unspoken. "My mom was going through tests for cancer recently. She has been cleared thankfully, I found it out through my sister. She didn't tell me directly. Grief and things like this aren't something we talk about. I definitely tend to push people away. I'm doing what my mom does, I'm doing what my sisters do, I'm doing what my gran does. It's like it's mad," he shared in a private confessional.

Along with this, Nathan mentioned that he needed to reach out to his mom to discuss his feelings as part of his grieving process.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 deckhand Nathan Gallagher gains support from co-star Joe Bradley during tough time

Nathan Gallagher found himself navigating a particularly challenging period, but his fellow co-star, Joe Bradley, stepped up to offer him much-needed support during this tough time. The camaraderie and encouragement from Joe highlighted the strong bonds that can form among crew members, even in the high-pressure environment of a luxury yacht. As Nathan struggled with his difficulties, the solidarity from his peers served as a reminder of the importance of teamwork and friendship in overcoming personal struggles. “How are you, lad?” Joe asked Nathan. “Well, I’m sad,” Nathan replied. "It's life. Like we are all on a little journey," Joe added.

"Must be so hard for Nathan to go through this. Like I couldn't imagine. He's a brother to me at this point, so I'm going to be there for Nathan whatever he needs. I want to show him that he's got me," Joe said in a confessional. "I'm so sorry lad, Joe told Nathan to which he responded, "Bro it's f***ing horrible. I swear to god." Joe added, "Mate I've got your back. I'll see you tomorrow. Good night mate."

