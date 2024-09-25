Murder in a Small Town's 'creepy' character lauded for his 'Emmy-worthy performance'

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA: 'Murder in a Small Town' has been an instant hit among fans, and there is more than one reason. The debut episode, aired on Fox on Tuesday, September 24, not only hooked viewers with its intense murder mystery but also with the budding romance between Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) and Cassandra Mitchell (Kristin Kreuk). But what stood out was the performance by the show's guest star, James Cromwell.

Cromwell appears as George Wilcox, a neighbor of Carlyle Burke, who is found dead under mysterious circumstances within the first few moments of the show. The 84-year-old veteran, who appeared in Apple TV+'s 'Sugar' earlier this year hits it out of the park with his performance in 'Murder in a Small Town'.

Fans assemble to praise the 'legend' in 'Murder in a Small Town'

Cromwell plays a complex character in the FOX series. He is rattled by the death of his neighbor but one can instantly figure out that he is hiding something. Soon, the evidence begins to point at him and Karl discovers a motive behind the crime too. But it turns out that George isn't entirely an evil man. He has a traumatic past where he saw his mother in an abusive marriage followed by his sister Audrey suffering through similar ordeals.

George also shares a very unlikely bond with Cassandra, primarily because she looks similar to his dead sister, Audrey. James Cromwell does an excellent job portraying the complex layers of the character. A fan took to X and wrote, "James Cromwell with an Emmy Winning Performance as George Wilcox and it’s only the first episode."

James Cromwell with an Emmy Winning 🏆 Performance as George Wilcox and it’s only the first episode. 🫡 #MurderInASmallTown pic.twitter.com/ejSw2DyUyl — Aron (@withonea) September 25, 2024

Cromwell, for his role in 'Succession', has won three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor. With his latest guest appearance in the Fox series, a fan called him "the Legend."

"James Cromwell is always playing creepy characters. He was a creep on Organized Crime," a fan pointed out.

It’s the Legend James Cromwell Everybody 👏 #MurderInASmallTown — Aron (@withonea) September 25, 2024

James Cromwell is always playing creepy characters. He was a creep on Organized Crime. #MurderInASmallTown — Alana Clark 📚🌻 (@aclarkcountry) September 25, 2024

A fan praised 'Murder in a Small Town' in a tweet that reads, "I liked it a lot. Extra points for having James Cromwell on episode 1" while another fan showcased his excitement for the next episode as he wrote, "I liked it too. I’ll be back. James Cromwell is great in everything he does."

I liked it a lot. Extra points for having James Cromwell on episode 1 — Rex the TV Terrier ® 🐾 (@rexthetvterrier) September 25, 2024

I liked it too. I’ll be back. James Cromwell is great in everything he does. — Paul Osborne (@OsborneEdu) September 25, 2024

Will James Cromwell return in upcoming episodes of 'Murder in a Small Town'?

It's most likely that Cromwell won't return in the subsequent episodes of 'Murder in a Small Town'. He was introduced as a guest star on the show and his role was fully explored in the debut episode itself.

As the murder mystery gets solved by the end of the episode and George's fate is revealed, we have low expectations regarding his return. However, it would truly be a treat for the fans if he does make short appearances. Each episode will bring a new case while every weekly release will be tied by the common thread of Karl and Cassandra's evolving romance.

