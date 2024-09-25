'Murder in a Small Town’ thrills fans, but it's not the plot they love most

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA: 'Murder in a Small Town' premiered its first episode, titled 'The Suspect' on Tuesday, September 24. The Canadian mystery series for FOX kicks off with a murder, as Detective Karl Alberg puts his unique investigative skills to work on the case.

Starring Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk, the series looks promising with its debut episode, offering all the elements of the perfect murder mystery. However, what impressed the viewers the most was the budding romance between police chief Karl Alberg and local librarian Cassandra Lee—a chemistry that feels effortless for them but gives us all the butterflies.

'Murder in a Small Town' opens to positive reviews

James Cromwell in a still from 'Murder in a Small Town' (Fox/@kaileyschwerman)

Carlyle Burke is dead and his neighbor, George Wilcox becomes a suspect. The episode unfolds their twisted history which leads to the motive. The mystery is intense, but the revelations are even more heart-wrenching.

While 'Murder in a Small Town' isn't as gruesome as some US procedurals, the show manages to impress the audience. On X, one fan wrote, "Murder in a Small Town Is a really great show!" Another fan added, "Murder In A Small Town has been excellent so far. Those Canadians know how to make a slow burn stylish thriller."

Murder in a Small Town Is a really great show! — Rockin’ Bubbles “Can’t Tweet That” Rialto🐈🌻 (@PippiTheCat1) September 25, 2024

Murder In A Small Town has been excellent so far.

Those Canadians know how to make a slow burn stylish thriller. — Dana Miskova (@TraktorofLA) September 25, 2024

Praising the show, one fan wrote, "Great cast, well written, and I like that Pacific North West aesthetic." "Murder in a Small Town on FOX is a great network show where the hero’s superpower is the ability to look around and sometimes he remembers stuff," added another fan.

Great cast, well written, and I like that Pacific North West aesthetic. — Dana Miskova (@TraktorofLA) September 25, 2024

Murder in a Small Town on FOX is a great network show where the hero’s superpower is the ability to look around and sometimes he remembers stuff. — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) September 25, 2024

Kristin Kreuk steals the limelight in 'Murder in a Small Town'

Kristin Kreuk and Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder in a Small Town' (@fox/@kaileyschwerman)

Carlyle Burke's murder mystery concludes within the same episode, with the show set to focus on a different crime each week. While the case was intriguing, with James Cromwell adding gravitas to his performance, what viewers cherish most is the sizzling chemistry between Karl and Cassandra.

They meet through a dating site even though they don't seem to be the type who prefers to use one. Their first blind date was enough for us to root for them. Their teasing banter and instant connection, with instances of awkwardness, are beautifully portrayed.

Fans are in awe of Kreuk, who plays the female lead and Karl's love interest. On X, one fan said, "Remember the beautiful Lana Lang on Smallville a young lady name Kristin Kurek played that role for 158 episodes from 2001 to 2017. She is now on a new Canadian Show that Fox is airing at 8 PM on Tuesday Nights, "Murder in a Small Town" She is 41 now and still beautiful. Good Show."

Remember the beautiful Lana Lang on Smallville a young lady name Kristin Kurek played that role for 158 episodes from 2001 to 2017. She is now on a new Canadian Show that Fox is airing at 8PM on Tuesday Nights, "Murder in a Small Town" She is 41 now and still beautiful.Good Show — Danny Flynn Writer of Paranormal Romance/ Mystery (@DannyFl62487940) September 25, 2024

"I’m watching Murder in a Small Town I’m supposed to be paying attention to the story, but I can’t take my eyes off of Kristin Kreuk. I still have a crush on her after all this time," wrote another impressed fan after the show's premiere.

I’m watching Murder in a Small Town I’m supposed to be paying attention to the story, but I can’t take my eyes off of Kristin Kreuk 😍😍😍

I still have a crush on her after all this time. #Murderinasmalltown #KristinKreuk pic.twitter.com/2N1r36uVpC — Eddie Rivera (@EddieRiv87) September 25, 2024

We can't wait for another crime to shake up the small town and how these two lovebirds will navigate through their newfound admiration for each other.

'Murder in a Small Town' Episode 2 will air on Fox on Tuesday, October 1.

