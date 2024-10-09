'Murder in a Small Town' fans can't keep calm as 'Castle' actress makes bold return to crime drama genre

'Castle' actress Stana Katic makes wholesome appearance in Fox's latest show 'Murder in a Small Town'

OTTAWA, CANADA: Stana Katic, known for playing NYPD detective Kate Beckett on 'Castle', is finally back to the police procedural genre on TV. Her exit from the show was abrupt as ABC suddenly pulled the plug on the show in 2016 after firing her. The show's cancellation after eight seasons had left fans utterly disappointed.

After 'Castle', she dabbled in thrillers like Prime Video's 'Absentia' where she played the role of Agent Emily Byrne. However, Fox's 'Murder in a Small Town' is her real return to Network TV - and boy, it's a different vibe altogether.

Tables have flipped for 'Castle' fame in 'Murder in a Small Town'

Rossif Sutherland in a still from 'Murder in a Small Town' (@fox)

Stana Katic appears as Zoe Strachan in Episode 3 of 'Murder in a Small Town', and she is nothing like her character in 'Castle'. In the ABC show, she played a sharp, no-nonsense investigator. However, this time, she is on the other side of the law, playing a suspect.

'Murder in a Small Town' follows Chief of Police Karl Alberg (played by Rossif Sutherland) as he navigates the town's dark secrets. He has a new crime to solve every week. Episode 3 introduces Katic as a mysterious and wealthy resident, whose brother’s death pulls her into the spotlight. It's exciting to see how Static not only plays a suspect but she's downright chilling and creepy, a complete contrast from her cop persona in ' Castle'. She is unpredictable and deceptive, making viewers question her at every turn.

Fans love Stana Katic's appearance in 'Murder in a Small Town'

Stana Katic in 'Murder in a Small Town' Episode 3 (@fox)

Although Stana Katic’s role in the Fox series is brief, appearing only as a guest star in Episode 3, fans are thrilled to see her back on screen. Her performance has left a lasting impact and viewers are taking to social media to express their happiness and excitement.

Someone wrote on X, "Can’t believe Stana Katic is back on my screen. I loved her in Castle. Too bad she giving bad boss vibes." "Stana Katic was really great in Murder in a Small Town tonight. She really had Zoe’s mind wrapped up. Loved her. So happy she’s back," added another X user.

A happy fan wrote, "Stana Katic is back on TV. Feels good, feels organic. a killer villain, need more of that, thanks!!" Someone further added, "Thank you DramaClubFOX for this! we got stana katic back even if it was just for one episode and i’m so thankful"

Impressed to see her on the other side of the table, a fan wrote, "Stana Katic OWNS the interrogation room. As usual." "Yep Stana Katic is playing Zoe Strachan very well. Zoe is poise but is so dissociative that it is alarming," reads another tweet to praise the actress.

While Katic won't be returning in further episodes of 'Murder in a Small Town', fans can continue to expect new chilling cases for Karl Alberg to solve.

Three episodes of 'Murder in a Small Town' are available to stream on Hulu

