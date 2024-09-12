MTV VMAs 2024 worst-dressed celebrities: From Halsey's leopard Versace to Lil Nas X's helmet fail

Music’s biggest stars, including Megan Thee Stallion and Sabrina Carpenter, dazzled on stage, but their red-carpet looks were the talk of the MTV VMAs

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The popstars, guitarists, and singers graced the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet with a series of nominations, though some missed the mark with their fashion choices. Music's biggest celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Eminem, and more, lit up the stage, but it was their red-carpet looks that truly became the talk of the year.

The star-studded night premiered live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York with Katy Perry where Katy Perry made history as the first person to host, win Video of the Year, and receive the Vanguard Award, achieving the MTV trifecta. The 2024 MTV VMAs were especially significant, marking the 40th anniversary of the iconic music television network. While the event boasted an incredible lineup of presenters, performers, and dazzling hosts, the red carpet didn't quite live up to the same standard. The celebrities struggled to bring the thrills and chills with their fashion choices, and we've compiled a list of the top worst-dressed stars of the night.

Top 10 worst-dressed celebrities at 2024 MTV VMAs:

Halsey

The music icon Halse opted to re-wore her worst look. She sported a red leopard print Versace dress that she originally rocked in 1996 during an outing to the Versace boutique with Hugh Grant. While the outfit might have looked trendy in the 90s, it was clearly outdated rather than vintage.

The red sheer featured black sparkles which wasn't enough to save the whole look. Additionally, it seemed like Halsey tried to match her red hair to her outfit which was a misstep.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae faced a disastrous fashion misstep while trying something new. She arrived at the red carpet as a white swan in a satin lingerie set lined with scalloped trim from Miss Claire Sullivan. She attempted to salvage the look with a voluminous tulle bustle that fanned out behind her like a swan's plumage but, unfortunately, it fell short. Additionally, she also added feathers that emerged from her bra and bustle.

Addison Rae opted for a swan look at the MTV VMAs red carpet (Instagram/@vmas)

Suki Waterhouse

The singer and songwriter Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson's fiancee, opted for an all-black look instead of glamour. She sported a silky black dress with a cupped bra and cutouts at the waist. However, However, Suki's dress featured a midi skirt that flowed from her waist. The only standout element of her outfit was a cropped black fur jacket, but it wasn’t enough to rescue the overall look. Suki could have tried a bold look with her vampy make-up.

Suki Waterhouse opted for an all-black look instead of glamour at the MTV VMAs red carpet (X/@sukiwaterhouse)

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz arrived at the MTV VMAs red carpet shirtless but this time he added a twist by styling his look with a tie. Unfortunately, the rocker's overall appearance was a bit disappointing as he sported a black leather coat and a matching black leather tie, which he accessorized with a diamond broach.

Lenny Kravitz opted for a shirtless look at the MTV VMAs red carpet (Instagram/@vmas)

Naomi Scott

Pop star Naomi Scott opted for a very simple outfit and clearly didn't put any effort into her look. She wore a black dress with furry sleeve ends. While the outfit was suitable for a date or a casual party, it fell short for music's biggest night.

Pop star Naomi Scott opted for a black dress with furry sleeve ends at the MTV VMAs red carpet (Instagram/@vmas)

Thalia

Thalia sported a metallic look with a bra attached to her mini-skirt filled with metallic flowers. A long skirt flowing from her waist added to the disaster. She paired the outfit with pink heels, which further detracted from the overall look. The ensemble might have worked better if crafted from a different material.

Thalia sported a metallic look with a bra attached to her mini-skirt filled with metallic flowers at the MTV VMAs red carpet (X/@vmas)

Anitta

The Brazillian funk queen Anitta sported a white bridal-inspired look with a veil. Styled by Alejandra LaPilusa, she wore an all-white custom dress from Dolce & Gabbana. She completed her look with strappy silver sandals. Although the bridal-inspired ensemble, with veils flowing from the front of her dress, was a complete failure, Anitta seemed to embrace the theme with a nod to her wedding fantasies.

The Brazillian funk queen Anitta sported a white bridal-inspired look with a veil at the MTV VMAs red carpet (Instagram/@vmas)

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled sported an all-pink look that was more fitting for a casual outing. He wore a pink shirt and pants with white shoes, completing the ensemble with matching pink shades.

DJ Khaled arrived on the MTV VMAs red carpet in an all-pink ensemble (Instagram/@djkhaled)

Karol G

Karol G proved a lack of understanding of eclectic fashion with her red-carpet appearance. She arrived in a tangerine-colored dress with white collars, creating an illusion of fire that fell short of red carpet standards. She completed the look with strappy PVC sandals.

Karol G arrived at MTV VMAs red carpet in a tangerine-colored dress with white collars (Instagram/@vmas)

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X arrived at the MTV VMAs red carpet in a mystery leaving the attendees wondering who was hidden beneath his helmet. However, he later revealed his face, but the overall look was a bit disappointing. The Grammy winner sported a cropped pink-and-white jacket with matching pants and a helmet featuring cone-like ears.