Moonies on ‘Shark Tank’: Quirky swimwear for men might prove to be ‘next big trend’

Moonies seasonal men's swimwear on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 is raising eyebrows and turning heads due to its radical design to give beachwear that little oomph. Popularly typified with a signature "cleavage for guys" fit, the Moonies brings into play the perfect blend of fun and comfort by introducing a patented cut-out window on the rear end of the swim briefers. Fun and catching in appeal, the Moonies are no less than the next big trend in swim fashion.

What is Moonies on 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

Moonies is one of the more, interesting swimwear brands to be featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16. Founders McKay and Karisa Winkel make men's swimwear with a fun "viewing window" in the back-a little extra skin on display in a particularly cheeky manner. The swimsuits come in a range of colors and patterns, such as rainbow stripes and checkerboard, and are made with eco-friendly materials.

This brand is all about creating fun memories and is designed to be comfortable, flattering, and attention-grabbing. It's also a brand committed to giving back to environmental and LGBTQ+ causes.

Who is the founder of Moonies on 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

Moonies was the brainchild of McKay and Karisa Winkel. McKay has a financial background and has served with many companies whereas Karisa has spent time in advertising. Their idea for Moonies was conceptualized about 18 years ago during a trip to Lake Powell where McKay wanted to stick out in a "Stud of the Lake" competition. He created a swimsuit with an open window cut out to expose his bum, and Karisa stitched a window in of clear plastic to finish.

The crowd loved it, and the idea stuck. As time passed, friends and family started requesting their own Moonies, and McKay and Karisa patented the design and launched the business. Eventually, they came on the show 'Shark Tank' to pitch their out-of-the-box swimwear, telling the world in a bold and fun product story.

What is the cost and how to buy Moonies on 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

Moonies swimsuits, seen on Shark Tank are $45 a pair. You can buy these unique swimsuits directly from the Moonies website, which has several styles including the "Open Window" and "Closed Window," in colors such as black, pink, turquoise, rainbow, and even checkerboard.

Will Moonies steal the deal on 'Shark Tank' Season 16?

Whether the Moonies will "steal the deal" in Shark Tank Season 16 depends on how the Sharks will take up their pitch. The brand is catchy and may turn heads because of its uniquely fun, bold concept of men's swimwear with a "cleavage for guys" design. Moonies have a chance of impressing the Sharks with some good sales, a decent business plan, and the scalability of the brand.

Founders McKay and Karisa Winkel have a fantastic backstory with their patent for the design of the swimwear, and they already have an established fan base. If they are able to show the Sharks that they can scale and make some money, they might just walk out of the tank with an investment. On the other hand, it may also be that the very uniqueness of the product is what would raise skepticism about the product's long-term market appeal.