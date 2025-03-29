Michael Jackson’s ex-bodyguard reveals key detail about Neverland's 'secret room': "It was actually..."

This revelation challenges years of speculation that the room had more sinister implications, which Jackson’s critics often suggested.

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop, remains one of the most enigmatic figures in music history. Known for his electrifying performances, groundbreaking albums, and unparalleled legacy, Jackson’s life was often shrouded in mystery and controversy. Even years after his passing in 2009 at the age of 50, speculation continues regarding the secrets of Neverland Ranch, his famous estate in Los Olivos, California. However, Matt Fiddes, Jackson's ex-bodyguard, has reignited discussions about Neverland’s so-called secret room—and the truth behind it might surprise many.

According to Express, Fiddes, who worked for Jackson for over a decade, dismissed the rumors surrounding the infamous room on 'The Scott McGlynn Show'. “They [critics] try and tell you that he built a secret child room, but that was there when he bought the house,” Fiddes clarified. He further explained, “It was actually a panic room. The guy was a multi-billionaire, and it was completely normal to have a panic room.” He also shared that Jackson’s immense wealth and status required heightened security measures, and the hidden space was merely a precautionary feature.

Michael Jackson arries at the Santa Barbara County courthouse April 29, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Further detailing how Jackson used the panic room, he said, “You would push a door, and he had stuff in there to keep him entertained for a few days until a problem was solved.” He added that Neverland was often a target for intrusions. “Many times, people used to parachute in, and alarms would go off. Neverland staff used to tell him to go into the room. So it was not a secret rroom; it is the most ridiculous stuff that people make up." This revelation challenges years of speculation that the room had more sinister implications, which Jackson’s critics often suggested.

Matt Fiddes was also interviewed by Dodge Woodall, host of 'The Eventful Lives Podcast', known for featuring high-profile guests on his platform. Speaking of the purpoted secret room, Fiddes also clarified, "The room existed before Jackson purchased the property and was a panic room, a common security feature for high-profile individuals." Fans flooded the YouTube comment section in support of Fiddes, with one user stating, “This confirms EVERYTHING that his niece & nephews have been saying for years!!! He was so unbelievably generous, good, & loving that it was & still is hard for people to believe that such an amazing human could exist.” Another added, “Poor Mike was so misunderstood. Evil society killed him.”

​In 2003, during a police raid on Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch amid child molestation allegations, authorities seized computers, videotapes, and various written materials. According to ABC News, the search warrant revealed that these items were taken as part of the investigation. While reports at the time mentioned the discovery of a locked, secluded area inside Jackson’s private quarters, no incriminating evidence was found. Jackson consistently maintained that the room was intended for security purposes, a claim now supported by statements from his former bodyguard.​ In 2005, Jackson was acquitted of all charges related to child molestation. As reported by CNN, the jury found him not guilty on all counts, concluding a highly publicized trial that scrutinized many aspects of his personal life and the operations at Neverland Ranch.

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453.