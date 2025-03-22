Michael Jackson's accusers reveal alleged grooming tactics on camera: "He introduced me to..."

"He said I taught him how to French kiss," claimed James Safechuck while detailing Michael Jackson's inappropriate behaviour

Michael Jackson may be one of the most influential figures in the music world, but his legacy is not without controversies. Known for his iconic dance moves, the singer was the center of attention when a sexual assault case was registered against him in 1993, which was followed by more such allegations. While Jackson successfully avoided jail time, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two men featured in HBO’s 'Leaving Neverland,' detailed disturbing allegations of sexual abuse by the singer.

Pop star Michael Jackson speaks with photographers during a break in his testimony December 3, 2002 in Santa Maria, California. (Image Source: Photo by Jim Ruymen - Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking to Gayle King on CBS' 'This Morning,' back in February 2019, both Robson and Safechuck dismissed the Jackson family's claims that they were seeking money and attention, as per Vanity Fair. Safechuck said, "It's an old argument." He added, "I'm fighting back for little James. Nobody fought for me as a kid, but I’m old enough now to fight for myself." Robson and Safechuck were reportedly part of Jackson’s inner circle from a young age. Safechuck met Jackson while filming a Pepsi commercial, while Robson, a young dance prodigy, appeared in several of Jackson's music videos. Both claim that Jackson sexually abused them for years, with Robson claiming that he was abused from age 7 to 14.

Robson claimed that Jackson gradually conditioned him for a physical relationship, initially showing affection and touching him over his clothes before escalating the abuse. "A couple of days prior to the abuse starting, he started touching me… There had been this development of physical closeness that was happening already that felt like a father; it just felt amazing," Robson said.

Safechuck also had similar accusations and claimed his relationship with Jackson began at a young age and escalated quickly. "He introduced me to masturbation," he said, adding, "He said I taught him how to French kiss." As a child, he believed their bond was loving but later recognized it as abuse. Even now, he struggles with conflicting emotions. "There’s still a bit of love. It's almost like a guilt for saying the truth, like I've betrayed him. I still have [that] old wiring," he said. "My understanding of my relationship with him, it needs a lot of work."

In the same conversation, Robson also addressed criticism for testifying in Jackson’s defense during the 2005 trial, where he denied any abuse. Reflecting on that decision, he admitted, "I wish that I could have played a role in, at that point, stopping Michael from abusing however many other kids he did after that." Safechuck also expressed his belief that more victims exist, stating, "There are others out there." However, he acknowledged the difficulty of speaking out, adding, "But I also don't expect them to just come out now that we're coming out. It's such a difficult thing to do." Robson also revealed that becoming a father played a crucial role in his decision to speak out, stating, "If I never had a son, I might still be in silence. I think there’s a really good chance." Safechuck echoed this sentiment, admitting, "Would I have taken this to my grave? I certainly planned on doing that."

Notably, Robson and Safechuck filed lawsuits against Jackson's estate in 2013 and 2014, but both were dismissed on technical grounds without assessing the validity of their allegations, as per IndyStar. The HBO documentary aired on March 3-4, 2019, and explored allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson. The documentary also premiered at Sundance in January and sparked backlash from Jackson's estate, fans, and friends. Directed by Dan Reed, the documentary features interviews with both men, their families, and their loved ones.