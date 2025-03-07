Resurfaced 1993 clip shows Michael Jackson's sister saying he ‘sleeps with little boys’: "Get help..."

"I am a victim myself," said LaToya Jackson while talking about Michael Jackson's sexual misconduct allegations

Although Michael Jackson passed away years ago, his remarkable legacy has been overshadowed by allegations of sexual misconduct. Renowned for his distinctive voice and groundbreaking dance moves, the King of Pop faced unexpected scrutiny after the Los Angeles Times reported that the LAPD was investigating him for the molestation of four children, as noted by NPR. Throughout the rising tension, Michael consistently maintained his innocence. However, a resurfaced video is now raising new questions and presenting a more complex narrative as Michael's sister, LaToya Jackson, made some astounding claims.

Pop star Michael Jackson speaks with photographers during a break in his testimony December 3, 2002 in Santa Maria, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Ruymen - Pool)

In resurfaced 1993 footage, LaToya publicly accuses her brother Michael of being a "predatory paedophile." During the press conference, she said, "I cannot, and will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children. If I remain silent, then it means I fuel the guilt and humiliation these children are feeling, and I think it's very wrong.”

LaToya further claimed to have seen cheques for "very, very large sums" made payable to the parents of "these children." LaToya, alleging her own experience of sexual abuse, and stated, "I am a victim myself, and I know what it feels like, and these kids are going to be scarred for the rest of their lives." She added, "I don't want to see any more innocent, small children being affected this way." While expressing love for her brother Michael, she said, "I feel even more sorry for these children because they don't have a life anymore, they don't." LaToya also posed the question, "What 35-year-old man is going to take a little boy and stay with him for 30 days? And take another boy, and stay with him for five days in a room, and never leave the room?"

Further talking about Jordy, or Jordan Chandler, who was one of the first boys to accuse Michael of sexual abuse, LaToya said, "What you have to remember is Jordy, I do not know this kid, I have never met this kid, I know nothing about him. But at the same time, I feel bad for him. No one's caring about Jordy. Jordy is in a very bad position. Even if it's not Michael, his parents have put him in a bad position. And there are a lot of Jordys out there."

LaToya also accused her mother of being aware of the misconduct but not doing anything, saying, "My mother is very much aware of all the children that were there. All the boys that stayed there.... And now she's denying it. And that's what hurts. But what hurts more than anything else is that if she knew that, then why didn't she say something about it or do something about it or get help because she felt that he was bothering little kids?"

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Today program, as per Indya, LaToya shared concerning details, saying, "I do know that he would have boys over all the time. One of course, and they would stay in their room for days. Then they would come out, and then there would be another boy, and he would bring someone else. But never two at a time or anything like that." She further questioned, "What 35-year-old man do you know that sleeps with little boys and stays with them for a week or two weeks or whatever - and sleeps in the same bed?"

However, in 2005, LaToya changed her stance and defended her famous brother, as per ABC. In an interview on '20/20,' she supported her brother, Michael, saying, "I love my brother … Michael is one of the sweetest persons on this earth. You have no idea. He is so misunderstood." She spoke ahead of releasing her new album 'Starting Over,' as Michael, at the time, faced trial for child molestation.