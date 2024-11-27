Michael Bublé sets Sloane Simon up to fail as personal tragedy makes 'The Voice' playoffs harder for singer

Sloane Simon's father encouraged her to continue on 'The Voice' Season 26 even though he was dying of cancer

It is a testament to Sloane Simon's professionalism that she managed to perform Chappell Roan's 'Good Luck, Babe' during Tuesday, November 26's 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs without crying. Only a few days had passed since her father died of cancer, yet it was his encouragement that gave Sloane the strength to step onto the stage and compete.

The entire journey of Sloane on 'The Voice' has been filled with ups and downs. Sloane competed in the Playoffs, vying for one of the two coveted spots in the Live rounds.

Sloane Simon got booted right after 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs (NBC)

Michael Buble got emotional over son's cancer treatment after Sloane Simon opens up about losing her dad

On Tuesday's episode of 'The Voice', team member Sloane had to prepare a performance knowing that her father, who was battling cancer, was not expected to survive long. This moment also resonated deeply with coach Michael Bublé, bringing him back to a challenging period in his personal life. In 2016, Michael said that his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their 3-year-old son, Noah, were both receiving treatment for liver cancer. Fortunately, Noah is now in remission.

While rehearsing with Sloane and country music singer Carly Pearce, who was assisting Michael in giving his teammates performance advice for the Playoffs, he broke down in tears upon learning about the personal challenges Sloane was facing.

Michael Buble gets emotional on 'The Voice' Season 26 about his son's diagnosis (Screengrab/The Voice)

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Sloane Simon took on Chappell Roan for 'The Voice' Season 26 Playoffs

Simon's voice, while singing 'Good Luck, Babe,' had a purity that is a perfect fit for the song. She reimagined the song in a way that demonstrated her current industry suitability. Even though Sloane's voice may not be as loud as those of her opponents, her artistic individuality sets her apart from the others on her squad.

Michael Buble set up Sloane Simon for failure with Chappell Roan's classic

We don’t want to be too harsh on Sloane, especially considering she lost her father just days before her performance. The fact that she persevered and still took the stage is remarkable in itself.

However, Chappell Roan was doomed to fail because of the arrangement of this rendition of her hit song. Sloane is undoubtedly talented, but her rendition's petal-soft soprano and melodic detours made a huge success into a whimper.

Sloane Simon got eliminated from 'The Voice' Season 26 (NBC)

