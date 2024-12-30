Meri Brown breaks silence on the strained relationship with other sister wives: "Our paths just don't..."

“We’re not living parallel lives anymore,” Meri Brown said about her relationship with the other sister wives.

Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown has had varied relationships with the other sister wives. After marrying Kody in 1990, Meri welcomed Janelle Brown into the family in 1993 and Christine Brown in 1994. However, eventually, when the breakups began, the relationships between the ladies became strained. When Christine and Janelle each decided to leave Kody and pursue independent lives, the tension increased. Even though the three ladies decided to discontinue polygamy, their decision hasn't brought their once-close relationships back together, and they have now gone their separate ways.

A screenshot of Meri Brown talking about her family. (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

During an interview, Meri candidly responded when the topic of her relationship with Christine came up, claiming that it was nonexistent. She said, "I wish her all the best. We have had a lot of fun together. We've had a lot of fun in our past, but our paths just don't align right now." As reported by The Things, she added, "They may crisscross here and there throughout our lives [but] we’re not living parallel lives anymore. I just hope she's living her best life." The widening gap between Meri and the other sister wives became even more obvious when Christine married David Woolley without inviting Meri. The broken ties among the family were clearly shown by this.

Speaking about this, Meri said, "It was totally fine. I think that at weddings you need to just have the people around you that you are most comfortable with, and I wasn’t that for her, and I’m totally fine with that." She added, "I think that both of us have probably really just embraced the fact that this is where we are in our lives and we wish each other the best. I know that she does the same for me." Previously, Meri spoke about her relationships with the other three sister wives and said, "I think for a lot of years I was like, wait a second, we're family, we need to really stick together. But then I also look at my own family that I came from, and I've got my own siblings that I talk to every day."

The fundamental conflicts within the Brown family have been addressed in the book "Becoming Sister Wives." It turned out that the women's genuine friendship never really took off. Meri and Janelle were often at odds, and Janelle mentioned that Meri became distant once her child, Leon, moved out. There isn't much of a link between Meri and Robyn Brown, Kody's only surviving legal wife. Meri acknowledged that they didn't talk much and clarified that she is concentrating on moving on and creating a life free from previous relationships. Meanwhile, Meri's notorious catfishing incident may be another factor contributing to the divide.

In 2015, Meri became involved in an online connection that she thought was with a male, only to find out later that it was a woman who had catfished her. Her life and marriage suffered as a result of this deceit, and Kody publicly acknowledged in previous seasons that the incident was the beginning of the end for them. The emotional wounds are still there after several years. Kody claimed that thinking about the incident still makes him angry, as reported by People Magazine, and he accused Meri of downplaying the truth of what transpired. Their varied perspectives on the controversy prove how differently they each perceive their marriage's demise.