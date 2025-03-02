Meghan Markle handles a TV host's disturbing 'hairless' body comment like a pro: "Are you a..."

Meghan Markle shows she's more than just a pretty face in resurfaced 2013 interview, gracefully handling Craig Ferguson's sexist remarks

Meghan Markle has faced a lot of criticism ever since she stepped down from her royal duties along with Prince Harry. However, a recently resurfaced interview showcases her intelligent personality as she dodges sexist and rude questions. The former 'Suits' star made an appearance on the 'Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson' in 2013 wearing a stunning backless long black dress with her wavy hair left open. Ferguson was quick to compliment her body of work in the first few minutes, however, after that, he subtly took a jab at her education level. "Have you ever studied law or gone to college?" he asked drawing parallels with her on-screen character Rachel Zane. "I did go to college. I went to Northwestern University," she smartly replied.

Ferguson couldn't believe so he prodded further, "What did you study?" "I double majored in theater and international relations and then I went and worked for the US Embassy for a bit," Markle quipped. She then entertained the host with her knowledge of different languages, "I studied French for eight years," the former actress spontaneously revealed while also speaking a little bit of Spanish. They then played around with a few French words discussing the accent and pronunciations. Ferguson was clearly impressed by her talent and joked that she wasn't real, in response Markle urged him to pinch her arm to prove her authenticity.

Meghan Markle at the 2024 Children's Hospital LA (CHLA) Gala on October 05, 2024, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tommaso Boddi)

"I'm born and raised here in LA," she revealed. The seasoned host looked surprised, she added: "Yes, I'm one of the five, you can pinch me I'm real, see? Oh yes." Ferguson bizarrely requested to pinch her arm twice while the Duchess looked all confused. "I just wanted to do it again," he said, reaching out for her forearm again. But Markle politely brushed off his hands. "Strangely hairless body you have. You're quite the dolphin aren't you?" the TV host gave a cringe remark. The ex-royal tried to navigate past the comment with a nervous laugh, "It's not easy being a lady," she responded.

"You're absolutely hair-free," Ferguson embarrassingly continued. He added, "Are you a competitive swimmer?" "I'm not but if I were to be one I think I would get some speed there," Markle tried to sound interested. As per the Daily Mail, the late-night host then narrated a weird anecdote of himself being caught in a snowstorm and how he shaved off his entire body merely to pass the time. Fans labeled the whole segment creepy, "She sure avoided the discussion regarding her hair. A proud black woman, eh??" a viewer commented in the YouTube comment section. "She looks so uncomfortable, watching her trying to flirt is a cringe experience," an online user chimed in. "Wow. I loved watching Craig, he can really take the piss out of someone," a fan criticized the host.

Towards the end of the incredibly uncomfortable conversation Ferguson did not leave the chance to humiliate the Duchess further, he hugged and kissed her on both cheeks in an impromptu moment before ending the segment. After she married Prince Harry, the clip received more attention and was seen as one of her embarrassing interviews.