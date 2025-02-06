‘Suits’ star had a stark warning for Meghan Markle just before she married Prince Harry: "Your life is..."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding was a star-studded fairytale, but one of her 'Suits' costars had a piece of advice she’d never forget

Before stealing the spotlight as the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's stellar performance in 'Suits' pushed her to mainstream fame. However, little did she know her life was about to change after meeting with Prince Harry. While the world celebrated Markle's addition to the royal family, a 'Suits' co-star gave her a cautionary warning, and the reason behind it was quite reasonable.

Meghan Markle looks on during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University on August 15, 2024, in Bogota, Colombia (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Diego Cuevas)

Just before Markle wrapped up her time on 'Suits', she received a heartfelt farewell from her co-stars, including Wendell Pierce. For the unversed, Pierce portrayed the character of Markle's on-screen father, Robert Zane, in the smash hit legal drama. In February 2024, Pierce opened up about their final moments together on set. In a clip of 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?' shared by People, the 61-year-old actor recalled the advice he shared with Markle during her last day of filming.

Pierce revealed a touching story from her final scene on the show, offering a glimpse into their bond. Pierce recalled, telling Markle, "Your life is going to change, and you’re going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I’m your friend—you have lots of friends." He added, "We're always thinking about you; we’ll always be there for you. And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me." Pierce also praised Markle as “wonderful,” both as a person and an actress, calling her "the nicest person ever" and noting that she would probably “love to act again.”

Pierce also shared his thoughts on Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to move to Montecito, California, after stepping away from royal duties in 2020. He acknowledged that "the controversy and the life living in the public eye always take on a life of their own, as per The New York Post." While he recognized that being in the spotlight is "one of those things that sometimes you can’t control," Pierce emphasized that Markle and Harry should "rely on [their] love" to navigate the challenges they face.

While it's adorable to see Markle getting support from her former castmates, Pierce is not the only one who has voiced his opinion in support of her. Markle's longtime friend and former 'Suits' co-star, Abigail Spencer, defended her during an exclusive interview with Page Six at an American Heart Association event in New York City. Spencer expressed how it’s difficult to read negative press about Markle, especially following a recent Vanity Fair article that described the Duchess of Sussex as “cold and withholding” to staff and creating a "really awful" workplace.

Spencer expressed how painful it is to see negative press about Markle, saying, "It’s very painful as a friend," and added, "She is the most glorious human being on the planet, and so we just have to get behind her and support her." Spencer also shared her excitement for Markle's upcoming Netflix series, 'With Love, Meghan', which premieres on March 4. "What I love about it is, you know, Meghan is one of my best friends, and I feel like the whole world is going to see, like, an authentic, very cool, very lovely insight into who she actually is as a person," Spencer further saif. "You’re also going to learn a lot! I’ve learned a lot from her myself."