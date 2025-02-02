Meghan Markle had a secret reunion with her 'Suits' co-star—and she wasn’t the only royal there

Meghan Markle has recently fueled rumors of a potential comeback to acting, and we can't help but wonder if something's brewing

It’s been a long time since Meghan Markle played paralegal Rachel Zane on 'Suits', but she still stays connected to the show. Actor Wendell Pierce, who played her father in the series, said they had a secret reunion in 2023. He also mentioned that Meghan seemed happy in her marriage, even though she and Prince Harry have been dealing with problems with the royal family. While speaking at the 2024 Tony Awards on June 16, Wendell shared that Prince Harry was also there when they met.

“When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish she and Prince Harry well and wish the children well,” he told People. “They [looked] very much in love and were very happy, so that’s the most important thing.” He was likely talking about Meghan’s visit to New York City last May when she received the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award at an event. Some of her other 'Suits' co-stars have said they aren’t close to her anymore, but Wendell shared that he has seen her a few times since the show ended in 2019. “I've gotten to see her just a few times since, and we've been able to reminisce and so it's real, we have fond memories of working together,” he said. He also added that it was “a blast” acting with her.

In January, actress Gina Torres said the 'Suits' cast was excited when the show became popular again on Netflix in 2023, breaking streaming records. "When it all came through, we were all texting each other," Torres told Variety at the Golden Globes. "Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So, it’s very exciting." However, she shared that Meghan isn’t part of their group chat, but there are no hard feelings. "We don’t have her number. We just don’t,” she said. “So, she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here."

Meghan portrayed Rachel Zane, a dedicated paralegal at the law firm Pearson Specter Litt, in the television series 'Suits'. Her character was known for her intelligence, determination, and her sizzling chemistry with Mike Ross, (Patrick J. Adams). After seven successful seasons, Meghan departed from the show following her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017. She expressed her decision to leave acting, stating, "I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter." as reported by People.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen at the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation)

Subsequently, Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018 and earned the title of the Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, the couple announced their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family, aiming to achieve financial independence and split their time between the United Kingdom and North America, as reported by BBC. Since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan has focused on various philanthropic efforts, including her work with the Archewell Foundation, and has engaged in media projects such as the podcast 'Archetypes,' as reported by Decider. Most recently, she announced a new lifestyle series on Netflix titled 'With Love, Meghan', which is all set to premiere in March 2025.