'Mayor of Kingstown' star reveals how he found out about his role in Taylor Sheridan's 'Tulsa King'

Lane Garrison weighed in on his character's death, revealing he didn't see the move coming

Following his shock exit from 'Mayor of Kingstown,' Lane Garrison has now been tapped for a different Taylor Sheridan series. The star played Carney, a Kingstown prison guard and a loyal ally to Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky. In what came as an absolute shocker, Garrison's character met a tragic end at the hands of Cortez (Derek Rivera). While this completes his arc on the hit crime thriller, it also sees him bag another role in the 'Yellowstone' co-creator's series, 'Tulsa King'.

Speaking to TV Insider, Garrison weighed in on his character's death, revealing he didn't see the move coming. "I didn’t either. I was a little shocked," he said. "I got a call this past summer from the executive producer, which is always that weird call. It’s like, you’re either getting called up to the major leagues, or it’s, 'You’re cut, and we’re sending you to Triple-A, and you’re never gonna make it in the majors.'"

"And so I picked it up, and then they’re like, “We’ve got good news and we have bad news. The bad news is we’re killing you.” Like, “What’s the good news?” “We’re gonna find something for you in Tulsa King.” I’ve yet to do that, but, yeah, it was a bit of a shocker, but at least they let me know, “Hey, coming into this season, don’t get too settled.” It’s always disappointing when this quirky group of people becomes part of your family, and then you have to say goodbye. That’s the hardest part."

At the time of writing, Garrison added he was unaware of any details about his role in the Sylvester Stallone-led thriller. "Well, no, I don’t know yet. They just told me that, and I don’t know… but I’m hoping so, because I would love to go see Michael Beach, who rolled over from our show to that, and he was one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with."

He further added, while also stating his condition, "So I don’t know, maybe I get a call from there, or Landman, or somewhere, but I’m not going to die on the next one. I’m going to tell them, 'If I die, I’m not doing it.' This was like my 16th or 17th on-screen death. It gets old because it’s more work to say goodbye than to do the actual death. It’s like, 'Hey, I know these 200 people!'" The news also marks Lane's third collaboration with Sheridan after 'Yellowstone' and 'Mayor of Kingstown'.

'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 is currently streaming on Paramount+ with new episodes dropping Sundays.