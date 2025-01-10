Mayim Bialik reveals the suprising reason why she never watched herself on 'The Big Bang Theory'

It seems Mayim Bialik isn’t alone in this, as Johnny Depp has also admitted that he never watches his own films

During its time on air, 'Big Bang Theory' was one of the most-watched television shows, making Mayim Bialik and her co-stars some of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Bialik enthralled audiences for almost ten years as Amy Farrah, whose unique relationship with Jim Parsons's character Sheldon Cooper kept the audience chuckling. Surprisingly, Bialik once confessed on 'The Graham Norton Show' that before her debut on the show's season 3, she didn't know much about the show.

Mayim Bialik at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Leon Bennett)

Like many actors who shy away from watching their work—often calling it awkward, cringeworthy, or just uncomfortable—Bialik also chose to avoid watching her performances. In a 2020 interview, the actress said, "I’ve never seen most of the episodes. I don’t watch myself on television. I’ve never sat and watched an episode of our show, eve. I’ve seen snippets on stage when they would show them to the audience but no, I don’t watch myself. I saw pieces [of the last episode] but I was in it, you know?" It’s not that Bialik lacks appreciation for the show or her character—she values both. However, as a mother of two, watching herself on screen simply isn’t her thing, as reported by Fandom Wire.

Bialik's character, Farrah, started dating Cooper as soon as she joined the show, and by season 11, they were married. Cooper's emotional barriers and Farrah's constant patience played a major role in their successful relationship. However, Bialik always felt that Farrah gave Cooper a level of understanding that he had never known before. Talking about this, the actress said, "I think it’s a really beautiful example of what unconditional love really looks like. There was a lot of give and take, it wasn’t just her tolerating him, he also had to make a lot of adjustments and changes." Looking back on her remarkable journey with the show, Bialik shared that many of her most cherished moments happened behind the scenes.

Bialik remembered with affection that the cast of 'The Big Bang Theory' would always group-hug before each curtain call, each member following their own pre-show rituals, as reported by Metro. Reflecting on the show’s final episode, she noted that no other experience compares to her time on 'The Big Bang Theory', sharing with The Independent that she would have been happy to stay on the show as long as fans wanted her. When she was chosen to play Farrah, her career took a dramatic turn, surpassing her prior success with sitcom 'Blossom'.

Meanwhile, following her break from acting, Bialik continued her academics and earned a PhD in neuroscience. Therefore, when she got an offer from 'The Big Bang Theory', it was an exciting opportunity for her. In addition to being a beloved character, her depiction of Farrah—who evolved from an awkward scientist to a loving wife—earned her several Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Even though her character was praised and admired, Bialik never saw her performance. Similarly, to avoid overanalyzing and critiquing his work in the movies, Johnny Depp has also admitted that he doesn't watch his films, as per The Talk.