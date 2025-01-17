Matt Damon says he had a 'horrible' onscreen kiss with Scarlett Johansson because of what she ate earlier

"I had to kiss Scarlett Johansson — can you imagine how horrible that was for me?" Damon jokingly said

Matt Damon is sharing some interesting details about an onscreen kiss he once shared with Scarlett Johansson! In a video filmed for LADbible TV, Damon and his 'Oppenheimer' costar Emily Blunt discussed a wide variety of topics in detail. At one point, the two movie stars even talked about whether it's okay to tell a person if they have bad breath or not. During the conversation, Damon and Blunt agreed that one should tell. Soon after, Damon recalled a savory smooch incident that took place on the set of Cameron Crowe's 2011 film 'We Bought a Zoo.' In the movie, Damon starred alongside Scarlett Johansson.

"For me, it's less the costar that you're kissing, who you're probably going to be friends with anyway, and I can forgive some halitosis. I had to kiss Scarlett Johansson — can you imagine how horrible that was for me?" Damon jokingly said, according to Entertainment Weekly. On the other hand, Blunt said, "Can you imagine how awful that was? It's such a shame she has such terrible lips and everything. It must have been so awful." In his response, the Oscar winner went on to say, "It was hell." Speaking of the kiss incident, Damon explained, "What happened was we did a [scene] before lunch and it was like this nice little two-shot that ended in the kiss and it was really good. We went to lunch, and she and I both thought it was over, and she ate like an onion sandwich for lunch.

However, Damon and Johannson were in for a surprise. When the duo came back to the movie set, they learned that the kiss scene was not over. "She came in and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was like a tight shot of the kiss. And she goes 'Aw s***! I literally just had — I had like an onion sandwich. I thought we did the [scene],'" Damon recalled. Soon after, Blunt asked Damon if he was in any way aroused by the kiss. Then, Damon playfully remarked, "I was making fun of her the entire time about her onion breath, which I didn't even smell. Her breath smells like roses."

According to Today, Blunt and Damon also argued over American food and British food during the interview. "Have you ever had a lovely roast, a Sunday roast?" Blunt asked, to which Damon responded by saying, "Do you know you're known for having horrible food?" Then, Blunt further added, "Do you know what I don't like eating? Cheeseburgers and nuggets all the time." Soon after, Damon replied, "OK, that's all we have in America?" And the very next moment, Blunt quipped, "And everything fried."

For those curious, 'We Bought a Zoo' is a comedy-drama based on Benjamin Mee's 2008 memoir of the same name. The film revolves around a widowed father named Benjamin Mee (played by Matt Damon), who buys a zoo with his family and attempts to restore it. During this journey, Benjamin ends up falling in love with zookeeper Kelly Foster (essayed by Scarlett Johansson). Along with Damon and Johansson, the film also stars Maggie Elizabeth Jones, Elle Fanning, John Michael Higgins Thomas Haden Church, Colin Ford, and Patrick Fugit. The movie hit the screens on December 21, 2011, and gained both critical as well as commercial success.