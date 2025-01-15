Scarlett Johansson shuts down a sexist question about her Black Widow costume: "I'll leave it..."

An interviewer asked Scarlett Johansson if she was wearing undies underneath her Black Widow suit.

Over the years, Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson has starred in various blockbuster films. Johansson is well-known for essaying the character of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Soon after the release of 'Avengers: Endgame', the Tony winner reprised her role as Black Widow in the solo prequel film released in 2021. When Johansson was promoting her movie, she faced an awkward moment during an interview. While conversing with Johansson and her co-star Jeremy Renner, 'Extra reporter' Jerry Penacoli asked her a very creepy question. At that point, Penacoli had several questions about her Black Widow suit. In the interview, Penacoli asked Johansson what she wore underneath the costume.

Johansson was very annoyed after hearing the question and she instantly responded by saying, "You’re like the fifth person that’s asked me that today. What is going on? Since when do people start asking each other in interviews about their underwear?” Soon after, Pencoli who was interviewing Johansson tried his best to justify the question and mentioned that he was asked the question because of the “skin-tight” Black Widow costume. However, Johansson wasn't pleased with his explanation. “I’ll leave it up to your imagination. Whatever you feel like I should be wearing or not wearing under that costume," Johansson told the interviewer at that time, according to The Things.

Soon after, the fans of the 'Avengers' star commended her for standing up for herself. One social media user commented, "Literally so inappropriate. That has nothing to do with promoting the movie, and Scarlett handled it well. Go Scarlett!" meanwhile another person went on to say, "Love the way Scarlett never takes bullshit home." A third user chimed in, "She's right. Since when is it considered ok to ask a woman if she wears underwear? Inappropriate question and nothing to do with the promotion of the movie. which is the only reason for the interview." Followed by a fourth user who wrote, "What gets me is that Chris Evans' Captain America suit was perhaps even tighter than the Black Widow catsuit yet I have never found an interview yet with someone asking him what he wore underneath. Yet Scarlett got that question a bunch of times."

While making an appearance on Bravo’s 'Inside the Actors Studios', Johansson revealed her first reaction to Black Widow's costume. Johansson nearly freaked out after seeing her character's get-up. Along with this, she couldn't understand how she was supposed to fit in the suit. As per ComicBook, she said, "Look at that thing. I mean, who wants to get into something like that? You just think, ‘Oh god, really? Couldn’t it have, like I don’t know, some sort of a peplum skirt or something?’ This thing is like very: there you are. It was also everything it represented. The character was so beloved. She’s an iconic character. And I didn’t know how people were going to take it. What the hell was I doing in this franchise? It was daunting.”

During her recent interview with Today, Johansson also addressed the rumors that suggested that she could return for an MCU project. "I think it might be... I think it was the end, right? I don't know how you come back from that. I would have... it would be a miracle. It would be a real Marvel miracle. It would be a marvel. But, you know, who knows? Eh... I'm not sure." We must say, the Marvel star has still kept the hope of millions of fans alive with her answer. For those wondering, 'Black Widow' is available for streaming only on Disney+.