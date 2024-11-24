'Christmas in the Spotlight' Review: With Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce vibe, Lifetime’s romance flick is a must watch

Lifetime's 'Christmas in the Spotlight' narrates a love story between a pop sensation and a football player

Contains spoilers for 'Christmas in the Spotlight'

While the disclaimer for Lifetime's 'Christmas in the Spotlight' suggests that the similarities to real life are merely coincidental but once you watch it, you won't be able to deny that the film bears an uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelcee's romance. The premise of the rom-com flick follows the relationship between a global pop star and a football player. While the similarities may seem coincidental, there is more. Drawing parallels to real-life stories, the film depicts the intense media frenzy that casts clouds of skepticism on the couple's future, which is similar to what we have seen in real life with the popular couple.

Not only that, but 'Christmas in the Spotlight' flourishes when it makes a bold statement on celebrity culture and their public romance, displaying how all of this puts the celebrities under enormous strain, resulting in a complicated scenario. Packed with Christmas vibes and oh-so-sizzling chemistry between the protagonists, 'Christmas in the Spotlight' has all the ingredients to be the cozy holiday movie.

'Christmas in the Spotlight' follows celebrity drama with a touch of holiday season

Jessica Lord in a still from 'Christmas in the Spotlight' (YouTube/@entertainmenttonight)

Built around the theme of love under the scrutiny of fame, 'Christmas in the Spotlight' kicks off with Bowyn (Jessica Lord) filming for her new song. As the music stops, it becomes clear that Bowyn is going through a rough breakup. Then we are introduced to our male lead, Drew (Laith Wallschleger), who is experiencing career woes. With numbers down and a contract renewal date around the corner, he has deduced his days as a professional football player are numbered.

However, as destiny has it, the two celebrities with different worlds meet and sparks fly. As the story develops, the two have to go under severe media frenzy. While the plotline of the romance flick may feel cliche or overdone, the execution makes it stand tall among others. It's a clever and brave move to base a movie on a real-life romance, as it not only helps with the publicity but it also gives a presumption of what the celebrity couple's relationship might be going through under intense public pressure. In addition, the screenplay expertly explores how balancing a public image and romance can be a difficult task.

Jessica Lord and Laith Wallschleger's sizzling chemistry elevates 'Christmas in the Spotlight'

Jessica Lord and Laith Wallschleger in a still from 'Christmas in the Spotlight' (YouTube/@entertainmenttonight)

The acting in 'Christmas in the Spotlight' is one of its strongest parts. Jessica Lord plays the character of Bowyn and embodies the emotional vulnerability of a pop sensation. Her graceful dance sequences make her character appear more authentic. Her performance also successfully gives a glimpse into the challenges of balancing fame with personal struggles.

Laith Wallschleger also makes for a great main lead star, as he shines as Drew. Wallschleger's grounded acting performance looks believable. Not only that, Wallschleger and Lord's chemistry is charming, as they light up the scenes whenever they are on the screen. That being said, 'Christmas in the Spotlight' succeeds in offering a glimpse behind the scenes of the celebrity romance, which is further elevated with the holiday backdrop. It's enjoyable, if not groundbreaking, and celebrates the idea of love winning over everything.

'Christmas in the Spotlight' trailer