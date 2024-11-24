‘Married to Medicine’ Season 11 newbie Mimi Sanders likes to get into people's heads, and that's good

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Mirica Sanders well-known as Mimi Sanders is the newest cast member of 'Married to Medicine' Season 11! For the unversed, let us tell you, that Mimi is a board-certified psychiatrist who is focused on expanding her mental health practice all over the country with the help of her husband Steve Sanders, a professional football wide receiver.

Mimi is a doctor with immense expertise in emotional wellness and stress management. Her main focus remains on women's mental health and reproductive psychiatry. She kicked off her academic journey at Tennessee State University in Nashville, where she obtained a degree in chemistry.

Later on, down the lane, Mimi decided to pursue her medical studies at the Ohio University College of Medicine, earning her doctorate before completing her psychiatry residency at the Cleveland Clinic. Along with this, she also got further training through a fellowship in Public and Community Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University.

In the upcoming season of the Bravo show, Mimi who has a straightforward attitude will be seen juggling her busy schedule and adjusting to her new group of friends. We are pretty sure that she will be bringing new energy to the program.

How old is Mimi Sanders?

At the time of writing, 'Married to Medicine' star Mimi Sanders is 40 years old. She celebrated her milestone birthday earlier this year in August and marked the special occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

"Today is my official 40th Birthday! Thank you for all the birthday wishes as well as all those who celebrated with me for the past few days. (Birthday Celebration Theme: The 40 Mirrors of Mirica; Day 1: Mimi’s Mauve and Merlot Rooftop Dinner and After Party; Day 2: Dr. Sanders’s Office Tour and Prayer, Mirica’s Birthday Brunch, A Night at the Orchestra, Dinner, and After Party; Day 3: Spa Day and Birthday Tapas; Day 4: The Recovery and Send off)," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirica Sanders, D.O. (@drmimi.care)

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 star Mimi Sanders helps clients enhance their inner beauty

Mimi Sanders who will be soon making her TV debut in 'Married to Medicine' Season 11 is a mental health professional who assists all her clients with one goal in her mind: to enhance their inner beauty.

In addition to this, Mimi is very dedicated to addressing women's issues and the major impact of stress on both their inner as well as outer beauty, earning her the nickname 'Your Favorite Psychiatrist.'

Over the years, Mimi has primarily focused on reproductive psychiatry, a developing field that provides help to women facing mental challenges during different stages of life including premenstrual periods, pregnancy, infertility, postpartum, parenting, pregnancy loss, and menopause among many others.

Mimi and her husband Steve Sanders also serve as the co-founders of Inner Community Health, Inner Beauty, and the Business of Psychiatry Consulting and Strategy. The pair continues their efforts to support women going through mental health issues.

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 star Mimi Sanders is also an author

Keeping aside her medical career, Mimi Sanders is also a talented author. In 2019, she published a book named 'Inner Beauty: Bringing True Beauty out of Every Woman' which revolves around the concept of self-acceptance and the importance of finding the inherent beauty in every individual.

This 'Married to Medicine' star is also an advocate for women working in the healthcare sector. She plays the role of an instructor for a couple of professional development courses. With the help of these programs, she wants to uplift and support her female colleagues by providing the skills and resources that will help them to thrive in the healthcare field.

'Married to Medicine' Season 11 premieres November 24, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.