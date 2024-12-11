'MAFS' stars Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble's marriage could be over as 'note' war becomes a thing

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 stars Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble have multiple issues to figure out in order to make their relationship work, but their latest drama may permanently damage their marriage. During the latest episode, Michelle and David didn't communicate with each other for a week because of their different work schedules.

David shared his concern about the tough situation and doubted if they could stay together. David admitted, Michelle said, "I don’t know. I mean we have completely different schedules. It’s not like we ever see each other." The schedule conflict has been a major issue for the couple lately putting their marriage to the test.

David couldn't help but wonder if their relationship would survive under these circumstances as they spent their weekends feuding with each other. However, either one of them needs to search for a new job or find a new way to stay connected to each other. The couple already has multiple issues and the communication gap would only double their trouble.

Michelle Tomblin shut down David Trimble's efforts to reach out

'MAFS' star David Trimble has recently admitted that he tried his best to stay connected and tried to reach out to wife Michelle Tomblin. He left a note on the table but received no response from his wife. However, Michelle was not thrilled with the note and slammed him, "So you wanted me to leave a note?"

David insisted that he was expecting his wife to at least respond by a text message about his note wishing him a great day. Instead of taking accountability, Michelle was left furious and told him that he hadn't come home last night and hadn't informed her.

David Trimble calls his marriage to Michelle Tomblin a 'dead end'

'MAFS' star David Trimble has seemingly noticed that his efforts weren't getting the appreciation or response he believes they should have. He admitted in the confessional, "I'm really trying hard in my marriage. I just don't know where to go or what direction because it seems everything that I am doing or trying to do is just not getting reciprocated."

He further noted, "I'm at a dead end." The couple has had multiple issues since the beginning of their relationship. Michelle Tomblin has been struggling to live with David, especially after the fact that she has been living alone for the last six years. Additionally, David living in his parent's basement was a matter of concern for Michelle. She has criticized David for his living situation and lifestyle, but her husband still wants their marriage to work.

