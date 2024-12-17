'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin's 'unrealistic expectations' with David Trimble raises eyebrows

'MAFS' stars Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble have turbulent relationship

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 stars Michelle Tomblin and David Trimble's marriage has hit a roadblock with the couple having multiple issues. Michelle has seemingly no hope with her marriage and even she doesn't want to give it a try. She wants out of her marriage but the production seemingly wants her to continue.

Michelle has broken down multiple times and was on the verge of calling it quits but the producers often chime in on her marriage drama and convince her to give it a try. Additionally, the Lifetime show experts also seemed to be involved as they matched the duo despite having major differences. Michelle has admitted to having a 'type' in men and David is totally opposite of her expectation.

However, she has recently been slammed for having unrealistic expectations. In the preview of the upcoming episode, she met David's friends and admitted, "I think he has like values down bur I'm having a hard time grasping physical, the living situation, our lifestyle." However, Michelle definitely has high expectations which could derail her relationship.

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin has unrealstic expectations (@lifetime)

Why does David Trimble still live with his parents?

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin has a major issue with David Trimble's living situation. However, David has recently explained why he chose to be with his parents rather than move out into a rental apartment. He explained, "I'm very close with my family but it's not that 'mama's boy.'"

David explained, "I buy my own groceries. I give them rent. I paid off my car four months earlier. I'm still paying off student loans. Financially for me, I think I was making the right decision for myself at that time." However, he claimed that he was financially stable and could move out with Michelle wherever she wanted to live.

'MAFS' Season 18 star David Trimble lives in his parent's basement (@lifetime)

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin caught lying on Lifetime show

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin has been complaining about her relationship with David Trimble since the moment he revealed his living situation. However, she was recently exposed lying on the Lifetime show. Michelle wanted a successful, confident, and someone who would match her lifestyle.

However, a pre-casting video with Dr Pia revealed Michelle admitting that she would be fine and "great" if a man lived at home but was saving for a house. However, after marrying David, Michelle shared, "I'm 38. I don't think it's attractive when someone my age or around my age to live at home. If I met him on the street, I'd probably never talk to him again."

'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin caught lying on Lifetime show (@lifetime)

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.