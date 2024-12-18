'MAFS' star Emem Obot should ditch Ikechi Ojore after his verbal abuse

'MAFS' stars Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojore navigate their marriage struggles

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 star Ikechi Ojore has recently shown his real self and his wife, Emem Obot, needs to run away from him. Emem and Ikechi had been thriving early in their marriage and had a whirlwind romance during their honeymoon. However, things started to change since the day he visited Emem's house.

Emem has previously admitted that her past boyfriends often got intimidated by her success and it seemed like so was her husband. Ikechi's behavior has noticeably changed since he moved in with Emem into her apartment and showed his passive-aggressive side. Additionally, he yelled at Emem and verbally abused her.

However, Emem seemed to be delusional and totally in love with Ikechi. Instead of calling him out for his verbal abuse, she tried to understand Ikechi and what had been bothering him. She wants to work on her marriage but it would be her mistake because things could turn into a disaster if she continued to ignore Ikechi's red flags.

'MAFS' Season 18 stars Emem and Ikechi (@lifetime)

Emem Obot initiating physical intimacy offends Ikechi Ojore

'MAFS' star Emem Obot wants to connect with Ikechi Ojore on a deeper level and that's why she wants to have a physical relationship with her husband. However, Ikechi claimed that Emem initiating s*x was the biggest turn-off for him. The couple recently met Dr Pia and shared their struggles.

Ikechi revealed that he felt violated as he was not ready for physical intimacy adding, "And that seemed to have been like the turnoff, and then she started to act funny with me." He explained while making it clear that he won't want to have sex, "I stopped her and said, 'Hey, I don't want to be walking around this apartment walking around eggshells every time I am around you.'"

Emem Obot initiating physical intimacy offends Ikechi Ojore (@lifetime)

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore calls Emem Obot 'aggressive'

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore has called his wife Emem Obot 'aggressive' multiple times. In the latest episode, he was asked what made him feel like Emem was aggressive, and he shared, "It just feels like every time... not every time, but it feels 'MAFS' stars Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojore like there are times when I'm just a piece of meat in the house."

The Lifetime show star further noted, "Things that I'm not ready for she's like, 'let's go,' and I'm like look I just told you to stop. I've expressed that. And it just seems like... well 'you're my husband'. And I'm like, but I don't know you." Ikechi and Emem were the strongest couple at the beginning of the season but they have faced roadblocks recently which seemed to sabotage their relationship forever.

'MAFS' star Ikechi Ojore calls Emem Obot 'aggressive' (@lifetime)

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.