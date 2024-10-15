'MAFS' star David's retro sex habit may sabotage his marriage

'MAFS' Season 18 stars David and Michelle's marriage landed in trouble

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 stars Michelle and David were excited to begin a new journey, getting married at the altar without having met beforehand. Their love story started like a magical fairytale, but as time passed, the enchantment started to diminish.

As Michelle and David settled into their new life together post-honeymoon, their exploration of romance took a surprising turn when Michelle uncovered a shocking truth about David. In the trailer, Michelle caught David cheating on her with other women. In the trailer, Michelle discovered David's infidelity, as he was texting other women.

She voiced her frustration, saying, "Married people don't sext other women." The Lifetime show experts have only managed to successfully match couples 20 percent of the time, with those pairs remaining committed for over a year. Most couples opt for divorce soon after filming wrapped, and Michelle and David are no exception. Their initial chemistry quickly faded, leading them toward an inevitable split.

Michelle hopes to find love after being single for six years

'MAFS' Season 18 star Michelle revealed in her Lifetime show profile that she's eager for a fresh chapter after six years of being single. She is thrilled about the prospect of finding her soulmate through this unique social experiment and hopes to discover her perfect match.

Additionally, Michelle has expressed her thoughts on family planning, revealing her openness to having children down the line. Given her age, she's also contemplating the possibilities of adoption or fostering as alternative paths to parenthood.

Michelle hopes to find love after being single for six years (@lifetime)

Is 'MAFS' Season 18 star David a player?

'MAFS' Season 18 star David has recently found himself under fire with accusations of being a player. The tension escalates in the trailer seemingly supporting these claims and hinting at questionable behavior that raises eyebrows among viewers. The brewing drama left many to wonder whether David can truly commit or if he's just playing the field.

Despite the controversy, David insists he’s on a quest to find his true love through the Lifetime show. He has learned his mistakes from his past relationships and feels ready to embrace the commitment that marriage demands.

'MAFS' Season 18 star David accused of being a player (@lifetime)

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.