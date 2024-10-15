'MAFS' made a huge mistake in Season 17, and it looks like the producers have learned nothing

'MAFS' Season 18 promises to serve better drama than last season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 will soon delve into the dramatic journey of five couples navigating the thrill of newfound romance in this social experiment. Season 17 stirred up controversy with the franchise's first-ever 'Runaway Bride', leaving fans buzzing about how this drama might echo into the upcoming season.

The teaser for the new season hints at Camille's last-minute jitters, reminiscent of last season's shocking moment when one bride backed out at the sight of her groom approaching the altar. In a moment of vulnerability, she confessed her panic and uncertainty about going through with it.

However, the drama was last-minute nervousness, and Camille exchanged vows with Thomas, leaving her doubts behind. The 'Runaway Bride' drama became a monumental disappointment, and the groom's journey afterwards was marred by negativity and toxicity. If the Lifetime show producers even thought of documenting another similar drama then it would be a downfall for the franchise.

'MAFS' Season 18's cheating scandal to stir drama

'MAFS' Season 18 will move around the shocking cheating scandal that will lead to a potential couple swap. While this new season aims to outshine the previous season, the drama surrounding infidelity is sure to cast a shadow over the excitement.

The Lifetime show inspired singles to discover true love through a unique social experiment during the first few seasons. The couples, expertly paired by matchmakers, set a high bar for viewers with their dedication to the process. However, the show's credibility and the cast's commitment have evolved significantly over the years and the cheating drama would only make it worse.

Were Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown planted by producers?

'MAFS' Season 17 star Michael Shiakallis faced heartbreak when his bride left him at the altar, only to be matched with Chloe Brown by the experts. Their whirlwind romance quickly blossomed into one of the season's strongest connections. However, viewers began to speculate that their storyline was scripted, suggesting they were planted by producers.

Chloe's remarkably understanding demeanor only fueled these rumors, leading some to believe she was a paid actor. In response, Michael stepped in to dispel the doubts, asserting that neither he nor Chloe were part of any producer scheme and their connection was genuine. However, the couple parted ways soon after filming the Lifetime show.

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime