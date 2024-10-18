Madeline Matlock has three targets on her 'hit list', but one of them may prove a key ally

CBS's 'Matlock' follows Madeline 'Matty' Matlock, who returns to the practice of law after being away for more than 30 years

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The second episode of CBS's 'Matlock' demonstrates that Madeline 'Matty' Matlock (Kathy Bates) is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to analytical thinking as she deftly solves a complex case. Based on the classic 1986 television series of the same name, 'Matlock' tells the story of Matty, a lawyer who seeks a new job at 'Jacobson & Moore' after not practicing since 1991.

On the surface, Matty appears to be an elderly widow struggling with the effects of her husband's death, but upon further dive, we discover that her real identity is Madeline Kingston. She is a wealthy woman whose husband is still alive and her main motivation for joining the law firm is to uncover records linked to how the opioid crisis may have been prevented. Now, the task at hand is perilous, but there is one character who could be crucial to Madeline's secret plot.

Who is Olympia?

In the pilot episode, we are introduced to the junior partner of 'Jacobson & Moore,' Olympia (Skye P Marshall). Olympia is shown as a headstrong woman who understands how to play her cards and is a well-known figure in the profession.

Olympia's personal life is also highlighted in Episode 1 when it is discovered that she is in the process of divorcing Julian (Jason Ritter), a senior partner at the law firm. Not only that, but Olympia is eyeing a senior job with the support of her ex-father-in-law, Senior (Beau Bridges). In the pilot episode, she appears hesitant to mentor Matty, but in Episode 2, she warms to her and eventually accepts Matty into her team.

How Olympia can help Madeline "Matty" Matlock expose the truth in 'Matlock'?

Olympia's hesitation to take Matty under her wing was alleviated in episode 2 when Matty assisted in the resolution of a challenging case. The two even shared a heartfelt moment at the end of the show. Now that Matty has Olympia's trust, she will have better access to critical locations and information at the law firm, which she was denied in Episode 2. Furthermore, Matty will confidently delve deeper into the firm's activities and shady transactions, notably with the pharmaceutical client.

Madeline's ultimate goal is to seek justice for her daughter's demise from an opiate overdose. Gaining Olympia's trust offers Matty a chance to seek justice for her daughter's death, and gaining Olympia's trust gives her the credibility she needs to navigate the legal office undetected. Not only that, but it could be possible that Olympia is aware of the hidden documents and, as the story progresses, assists Matty in uncovering the truth.

