'LPBW' star Isabel Roloff spooks followers after rushing to emergency surgery

Isabel Roloff suddenly ended up in the hospital over the weekend. After visiting urgent care, Isabel ended up in the operating room, which caused a great deal of worry.

On December 15, Isabel posted the news on her Instagram Story. Isabel is married to Jacob Roloff, the youngest child of 'Little People, Big World' stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff.

'Little People, Big World' star Isabel Roloff rushed to hospital (Instagram/isabelsofiarock)

Isabel Roloff spooks 'LPBW' viewers with hospital visit

Isabel, 28, tempted her admirers and followers with a picture of herself wearing a hospital ID bracelet and a gown in her first slide. “Please please please send good thoughts my way. 😭,” she noted in the caption as reported by .

In her subsequent slide, Isabel included a picture of ice chips in a cup, describing them as the "best things" she had ever eaten. She continued, implying that she was not feeling well, "God said ‘there will be pain and suffering but I will give you ice’ or something along those lines."

On Sunday night, a few hours later, Isabel gave a thorough explanation of how she got into the hospital. Isabel thanked her admirers for their well wishes and acknowledged that she had been "very scared" earlier in a selfie that was taken from her hospital bed.

'Little People, Big World' star Isabel Roloff updates fans about latest health scare (Instagram/isabelsofiarock)

What happened to 'LPBW' star Isabel Roloff?

“The pain was unimaginable,” Isabel noted. “I drove myself to urgent care this morning and they told me to go to the hospital.”

To be honest, Isabel nearly decided against going to the hospital since she felt that she was being overly dramatic. But after realizing that nothing was "touching" her agony, she went to the ER and was put through a series of tests.

Isabel ended up requiring an emergency cholecystectomy, sometimes referred to as a gallbladder removal operation. Isabel claimed that she sobbed when she realized she was no longer in excruciating pain after waking up following surgery.

"I still have some pain from the incisions but my gallbladder was so inflamed that it nearly burst!" she added. "Also full of stones."

Since it can be difficult to cure gallstones spontaneously, Isabel explained that she had been experiencing persistent gallbladder discomfort for the previous four years and was glad to have undergone the operation.

“Anyway, thanks for caring!” she ended. “I am now on the road to healing!!”

'Little People, Big World' star Isabel Roloff was discharged from the hospital (Instagram/isabelsofiarock)

'LPBW' reunites for Isabel Roloff

After she recovered sufficiently, Isabel posted a picture of several post-op visits. Her mother-in-law, Amy, her husband of five years, Jacob, and her son, Mateo, were among the visitors.

The picture, with the caption, "Had some friends come check on me + my dad 🙏🏻," showed the three of them peeking through a window into Isabel's room.