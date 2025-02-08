'LPBW' couple Zach and Tori Roloff reveal the hardest part of raising kids with dwarfism: "You've to..."

Raising kids with dwarfism isn’t easy, and 'Little People, Big World' stars Zach and Tori Roloff aren’t sugarcoating it

'Little People, Big World' stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff open up about the challenges of raising their children with dwarfism! In the most recent, Friday, January 31 episode of their podcast, 'Raising Heights', Zach and Tori shed light on parenting their three children, sons Jackson Kyle and Josiah Luke and daughter Lilah Ray. The couple detailed how excited their eldest son, Jackson, gets when "sports" comes up in a discussion. They also revealed that Jackson will have to shift his outlook regarding sports as he gets older.

During the episode, Tori and Zach also discussed taking part in different activities in school including the Pacer test. The couple confessed that the other students without dwarfism would outdo their children in speed as well as other categories. While narrating his personal difficulties, Zach revealed how he "bottled that away" instead of having a conversation about it with his family, according to Parade. Zach further mentioned that he doesn't want the same for his children.

Zach's wife Tori echoed similar sentiments and stated that she planned to "encourage our kids to do their best, and that's it. Literally, do your best, forget the rest." Furthermore, Tori also specified that it wasn't right to have some "unrealistic" expectations" from their children when it came to physical activities. While talking about not comparing their kids to others, Zach quipped, "He's going to have to learn to find his own joy and his own competitive spirit. Not always competitive with everyone else, but like, competitive with himself. The gap between him and his friends is just going to get bigger."

In the episode, Zach also delved deep into the parents' role in helping out their children through hardships. "It's just us managing the situation. Not always correcting, not always lecturing sometimes just watching and being aware," Zach further added. For the unversed, Zach and Tori's three kids were born with achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that causes dwarfism. During an Instagram Q&A, Tori, who doesn’t have dwarfism, discussed her kids' condition. According to People magazine, a fan asked if she ever wished to raise a child without dwarfism. In her response, Tori said, "Absolutely not. I'm Obsessed with the three kids God gave me and I'd have it no other way."

During an interview with People magazine, Zach shared that he hopes that his childhood struggles can help him parent his three children. “You have to encourage a dwarf child a little more because it will take them five steps to do what others can do in two. But I knew, dwarf or not, I was going to parent my child with the mentality that not everyone gets a trophy. You have to earn it," Zach told the media outlet. The reality TV star who wishes nothing but the best for his children continued, "The world is changing. People are more open to diversity. Whatever he wants to do, we’re going to find a way to help him do it. That’s our job in life now.”