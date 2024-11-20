Love & Scandal: Inside 'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer's tempestuous marriage to David C. Meyer

'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer's husband David C. Meyer was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: While 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Camille Grammer is gearing up for her return in Season 14, it's worth noting that her romantic life has had its fair share of challenges. The 56-year-old TV personality was initially married to Kelsey Grammer, but their marriage ended in divorce in February 2011 after Camille caught Kelsey cheating. Camille later found love again with attorney David C. Meyer, who seemed to be her knight in shining armor, though his controversial past raises many eyebrows.

Camille and David met in Malibu and quickly took their relationship to the next level. They began dating in 2016 and got engaged just a year later. They tied the knot in a Hawaiian-inspired wedding in October 2018. While the couple has appeared happy since then, in 2017, court documents revealed that David was still married to his ex-wife, Wendy, at the time of his engagement to Camille.

To add to the drama, Wendy claimed in their divorce papers that she separated from David after he assaulted her, an incident that allegedly left her with a concussion. She also accused him of halting financial support and refusing to pay adequate child and spousal support. After the divorce was settled, David moved on with Camille, who seemed unbothered by the allegations against him.

David C. Meyer represented fraudster Troy Stratos

'RHOBH' alum Camille's husband, David, has had a controversial career as a defense attorney, making headlines for his role in representing faux investor, Troy Stratos. Stratos defrauded investors of over $43 million, including Nicole Murphy, the ex-wife of comedian Eddie Murphy. Stratos promised to invest some of Nicole's money in Middle Eastern oil, but instead, he stole around $10 million. He was ultimately sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison, though some victims argued that Meyer should have been disbarred for his involvement in the case.

Finance manager, Tim Burns, another victim of Stratos, filed a complaint against Meyer, accusing him of playing a key role in the scam. Burns told Page Six, “If it wasn't for Meyer, none of this would have happened. He basically ruined my life.” In 2015, David’s law firm at the time, Venable LLP, was sued in connection with the case, which eventually led to their parting ways. However, David quickly found a new firm to join after the fallout.

'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer’s children were initially hesitant about David Meyer

During a 2019 episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show' Camille explained that her son, Jude Gordon Grammer, took longer to warm up to David. She shared, “My son is very close to my ex-husband because it's his father, I understand that. So I don't know the psychology behind it but it's taking him a little longer to come around to David.”

She also mentioned that her daughter, Mason Olivia Grammer, initially had similar reservations. Camille added, “My daughter, in the beginning, she was hesitant because it's Mom and no one wants to share their time with their mother.” Fortunately, both kids eventually warmed up to David, and their relationship has improved over time.

How many kids do 'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer and David C. Meyer have?

David and Camille have four children between them but no kids of their own. David’s first marriage to Wendy produced two sons. Camille has two kids, Mason and Jude, and she shares legal custody with her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer.

