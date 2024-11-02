'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Melody Shari refuses to forget those affair rumors between Destiny Payton and Martell Holt

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Melody Shari suspects Destiny Payton and ex-husband Martell Holt may have had an affair

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA: 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Season 8 is just around the corner, promising to dive deeper into the couples' drama. While infidelities, affairs, and lies seem to plague every Huntsville family, Melody Shari, and Martell Holt were the first to spark the controversy. Martell, who cheated on Melody due to unmet desires in the bedroom, quickly earned a reputation as one of reality TV’s most notorious characters. Although they are now divorced, it appears that Melody still struggles to move on from Martell's unfaithful past.

Melody, Martell, and Destiny Payton once shared a close friendship, but rumors of an affair between Destiny and Martell surfaced during Melody and Martell's custody battle. Destiny admitted to knowing Martell long before she met Melody but has consistently denied any romantic involvement with him. However, the Season 8 trailer hints that Melody remains unconvinced. She continues to press Destiny about her past with Martell, even questioning if they might still be involved. Staying true to herself, Destiny firmly reiterates, “I’m not messing around with Martell.” Given Martell’s track record, the rumors may seem plausible. However, Destiny faced challenges during that time, including her divorce and the fallout from her relationship with Moses. Unfortunately, this lingering suspicion has driven a wedge between Melody and Destiny, leaving their friendship in shambles.

Melody Shari and Martell Holt are divorced (@own)

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Martell Holt accused Melody Shari of having 20 affairs while married

While 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Martell’s flings are public knowledge, he also accused Melody of sleeping with 20 men during their marriage. However, that claim seems questionable. It’s more likely that after Melody left Martell and they stopped living together, she began entertaining other men, possibly just talking to them, which Martell has exaggerated as cheating.

There was one instance where Melody admitted to engaging in intimate relations, but this happened after she and Martell had separated and she had already moved out. Overall, it appears that Martell made these accusations to deflect attention from his infidelities.

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Martell Holt’s flings are public knowledge (@own)

Did Martell Holt and LaTricia Reedus have a relationship in the past?

While Martell has been around town, there’s a longstanding rumor that he and 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star LaTricia Reedus also had a romantic involvement in the past. Her partner, Ken Lee, has repeatedly urged LaTricia to come clean about her past with Martell before he entered her life, but she continues to refuse to disclose any details.

As for Martell, he has claimed that LaTricia previously dated his brother, but he also admitted she visited his house a few times. It’s possible that LaTricia and Martell fooled around in the past, but she seems reluctant to acknowledge it, especially with her current relationship with Ken.

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Destiny Payton denies having fooled around with Martell Holt (Instagram/@thedestinypayton)

Is 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Melody Shari dating someone?

After her divorce from Martell, Melody has hesitated to re-enter the dating scene, stating that she’s afraid to date and prefers to go solo. In April 2023, she was rumored to be dating a mystery man, but she didn’t introduce him on 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville', despite promising to do so if they were still together. This suggests they may have broken up.

There were also rumors about her dating a local politician, but she has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations. Based on her Instagram, it seems Melody is currently single and focused on her life away from the drama.

After her divorce from Martell Holt, 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Melody Shari has hesitated to re-enter the dating scene (@own)

'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Season 8 returns on November 2.