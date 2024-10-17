'Love Is Blind' star Tim Godbee slams Netflix after facing vile attacks for ditching 'manipulator' Alex Byrd

'Love Is Blind' star Tim Godbee claimed to be portrayed 'agressive'

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Tim Drake Godbee had been in a toxic relationship with Alex Byrd where he felt manipulated. Alex was never willing to own up to her actions or make any real effort to mend their bond. Fed up with her toxic behavior, Tim made the bold decision to walk away just a week before their wedding.

Though he ultimately chose the path that was best for his future, Tim faced a torrent of criticism from viewers, with some even questioning his sexuality. He took to social media to respond to the backlash, asserting that the absence of love, authenticity, and respect was the true reason for their split. Tim revealed that many poignant moments and challenging conversations didn't make it into the final edits of the show. The Netflix show star clarified that he wasn't sharing his story to play the victim but rather to highlight the critical need for accountability and genuine self-reflection, especially when one subjects a partner to such cruel treatment, particularly when claiming to love them. Additionally, he shared a screenshot of a hate comment and clapped back writing, "Well that's homophobic among a whole bunch of other things."

Tim Drake Godbee slammed Netflix for portraying him as 'aggressive'

Tim Drake Godbee was outraged by the way he was depicted in Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind.' He stood up against the accusations, declaring, "To frame me as an angry or controlling person is a projection of all the stereotypes I have to work against because of who I was born into this world as."

He added, "I was not looking forward to reliving this. There is nothing left to say. There is nothing left to talk about." Tim emphasized, "Do the work. Be better. Grow. Move in peace but always be willing to defend yourself and the ones you love."

Alex Byrd feels 'blindsided' by Tim Drake Godbee

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Tim Drake Godbee and Alex Byrd are currently navigating a rocky post-breakup landscape, with their relationship decidedly strained. Tim has openly accused Alex of manipulation, a claim she has chosen to remain silent on, at least for now. However, she has hinted that viewers can expect the full story during the reunion episode, promising to reveal her side of the narrative.

Despite her willingness to share her perspective, Alex has yet to take accountability for her actions, particularly regarding her disrespect towards Tim’s parents. Instead, she maintains that she felt blindsided by Tim, suggesting that she was caught off guard by his decision to end their relationship.