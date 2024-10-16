'Love Is Blind' star Tim Godbee does it again, but this time the toxic thread with Alexandra Byrd looks kaput

Tim Godbee and Alexandra Byrd announced their separation following a catastrophic encounter with Tim's parents

WASHINGTON, DC: During their time in the 'Love Is Blind' pods, Tim Godbee and Alexandra Byrd appeared to be one of the most passionate couples in the greatest possible way. Tim gave Alex a bracelet that had belonged to his late sister as a token of their familial tie.

However, as they stepped out of the pods and began the next part of their voyage, their fortunes continued to deteriorate. They also broke up in Episode 10.

What led to the split between Tim and Alex? It appears that Tim's decision to call off the engagement stemmed from several minor issues, but there were deeper concerns at play. Fans of 'Love Is Blind' were not surprised when news of their breakup surfaced after Episodes 10 and 11 aired.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Tim Godbee and Alexandra Byrd call it quits (Instagram/@timdrakegodbee)

'Love Is Blind's Tim Godbee says no more to Alexandra Byrd's domination

In Episode 10, Tim cited poor communication and a lack of appreciation as key factors in ending his relationship with Alex. Instead of voicing his concerns about how she handled their conversations, he grew increasingly frustrated. Although Alex attempted to discuss these issues, it seemed Tim had already made up his mind. He told her, "I am not the one for you," explaining that if he had to constantly explain the effort involved in cooking and cleaning for family gatherings, their relationship wouldn't last.

"There's a lot I could respond to, but there is no scenario that I see myself standing there and saying yes to making you my wife forever," he added.

He clarifies that he was affected by Alex's napping after the cameras stopped recording during her meeting with his parents. It has been one thing after another for Tim and Alex, especially when you combine it with the altercation they had after arriving in Mexico.

Regardless of whether supporters are rooting for Alex or Tim calling off their engagement, it's safe to say that both of them would be better off ending their relationship at this point.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Tim Godbee and Alexandra Byrd (Instagram/@prettylilbyrdie)

Tim Godbee shared an emotional moment with Alexandra Byrd's dad

Before meeting her family, Alex had urged Tim to "leave the proposal out" of their conversation. After lunch with the family, Tim requested a private moment with Richard to read a letter he had written. This poignant scene, which mirrored the letter he had shared with Alex in the pods, moved both Richard and viewers alike. It gave the impression that Tim and Alex might be on the path to marriage, highlighting the strong bond they seemed to share.

As spectators, we hoped that Tim and Alexandra would most likely get married and lead contented lives. The 'Love Is Blind' couple clicked so well that it is difficult to see Tim abandoning this committed relationship.

Tim Godbee impressed Alexandra Byrd's father Richard with his proposal in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 (@netflix)

Tim Godbee and Alexandra Byrd tried to reconcile once despite clashing personalities

Tim is well-prepared. His house is referred to as a "modern chic man cave." Everything has a designated spot, and his house is orderly. Excellent pictures of Tim and his dog, Roderick, could be found at his home.

Alex's apartment was very different from that. With clothing on the floor, the bed, and every other surface of the flat, a lot was going on.

Clean freak Tim couldn't contain his laughter. The crew worked well together since Alex and Tim's living arrangements reflected their different personalities.

Tim could zero in on specifics and solutions, which could help in resolving conflicts, but that is no longer an option. Alex, on the other hand, could have offered a composed viewpoint that could have kept things light and doable without worrying over every little detail, which would have been the ideal approach for the couple to deal with situations in real life.

Tim and Alexandra had a great connection in the pods, but their relationship deteriorated once they arrived in Mexico. Things were so horrible that Tim packed his stuff and prepared to depart.

It's impossible to determine what transpired between them because the cameras didn't record the event. However, the pair put their disagreements aside and tried to work on their relationship while it appeared they were on the right track, but the most recent release proved us incorrect.

Tim Godbee and Alexandra Byrd in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 (@netflix)

Stream Episodes 1-10 of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 on Netflix now.