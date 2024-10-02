'Love Is Blind': Navy vet David Romero sets sail for love after career change

After struggling with long-distance relationships and relocating, 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star David Romero is ready to find his person

WASHINGTON, DC: We're delving into the life of David Romero, one of the standout characters from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind'. David stands out this season due to his compelling and inspirational love and life story

Season 7 of the worldwide dating experiment, which has brought soulmates together sight unseen since 2020, premieres in Washington, DC on October 2. This newest pod squad, like many other hopeless romantics, is skipping the apps in pursuit of the type of love that starts from the inside out. A few singles will get engaged without ever having met, laying the foundation for a life-changing journey. Continue reading to find out more about David, the 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 single, including his dating history, deal-breakers, relationship objectives, and worries.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star David Romero served in the military for an extended period, holding various roles (Instagram/@ew.daviid)

What does 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star David Romero do for work?

David served in the military for an extended period, holding various roles including Officer of the Deck, Senior Program Manager, and Program Manager for multiple ships and programs. David has proven to be a capable manager, leader, and operator who takes initiative to achieve operational excellence. He also holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Berkeley, California, in legal studies.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star David Romero holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Berkeley, California, in legal studies (Instagram/@ew.daviid)

Navy career put 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star David Romero's love life at halt

David, a 29-year-old former Navy officer, has been navigating challenges in both his love life and career for the past six years. He was a long-distance worker in the Navy, thus he frequently felt "at sea" in relationships since it was hard to give everything he had.

Despite being on the verge of proposing several times, ongoing travel and logistical challenges always held him back from taking the next step. After leaving his Navy career behind, David relocated and began working as a project manager. This transformation has made him more physically and emotionally present, and he is now ready to find true love. He aims to meet the right person, move beyond dating apps, and begin building a life together.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star David Romero has been navigating challenges in both his love life and career for the past six years (Instagram/@ew.daviid)

What is David Romero looking for in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7?

When it comes to dating, former Navy commander David has felt a bit adrift for the past six years. He claims, "I’ve constantly been away and even then I’ve been close to proposing, only to fall short because of the logistical difficulties of long distance."

David has hung up his sailor's cap, settled in a new city, and is now ready to be emotionally and physically open to love. "I want to find my person, delete the dating apps, and just start living my life with the love of my life," he added.

However, any prospective partner seeking a meaningful relationship with David must respect his top priority: the well-being of his loved ones. “The key to my heart is a woman who can get my mother’s definite approval.” Winning David's mother over is a crucial component for any prospective mate, as she is the most important woman in his life. Their close relationship means he relies heavily on her approval, so every potential spouse must be prepared to impress her

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star David Romero is a former Navy officer (Instagram/ew.daviid)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 will premiere on Netflix on October 2.