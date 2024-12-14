'Love During Lockup’ star MJ's infidelity casts a shadow over her relationship with Willie

'Love During Lockup' is gearing up to introduce a new lineup of explosive couples, each facing challenges that go beyond the struggles of having an incarcerated partner. Among them are MJ and Willie, who share a common cultural background as Tongans and have known each other for years. Interestingly, their romantic journey only began after both divorced their former spouses. Willie reportedly reached out to MJ after he found himself behind bars. Despite the physical distance, their bond grew stronger, and they eventually started dating.

However, their relationship has not been without its share of obstacles. One significant hurdle was when MJ cheated on Willie with her ex-husband, an incident that could understandably cause a rift between them. While the couple seems to have stayed together, questions remain about MJ’s intentions. She is heading back to her hometown, which is closer to her ex, which could rekindle her feelings for him. However, she could also remain committed to Willie. As of now, it's unclear if MJ and Willie are still a couple, as neither has confirmed their relationship status on social media or in interviews. 'Love During Lockup' will reveal more about their relationship as the season unfolds.

'Love During Lockup' star MJ may still have feelings for her ex-husband (WeTV)

Does MJ still have feelings for her ex-husband?

In 'Love During Lockup', it becomes clear that MJ may still have feelings for her ex-husband. When asked if she still has feelings for him, MJ shrugged in a way that seemed like a subtle nod. This revelation comes after her cheating scandal with her ex. It remains to be seen whether MJ will slip up again and risk her relationship with Willie for good, or if she’ll stay true to their bond. Either way, this is bound to create further tension between the two.

'Love During Lockup' star MJ has cheated on Willie with her ex-husband (WeTV)

'Love During Lockup’ star MJ faces emotional breakdown

In an emotional moment from 'Love During Lockup', MJ is seen rushing to a house, visibly out of breath. Willie's voice plays in the background, accusing MJ of always assuming he will mess things up, while she’s the one at fault. His words seem to push MJ to hurry, even asking not to be filmed. The scene hints that Willie may have discovered MJ’s cheating. If true, this revelation is a major turning point, and it appears he’s preparing to confront her. It seems MJ’s secret might finally be out.

'Love During Lockup' star MJ asks not to be filmed during an emotional moment (WeTV)

What to expect from 'Love During Lockup’ couple MJ and Willie?

MJ and Willie's relationship in 'Love During Lockup' is sure to be filled with drama and uncertainty. Their relationship took a major hit when MJ cheated on him with her ex-husband. The betrayal caused significant tension between the two, which may left Willie questioning their bond. Given their history, there's potential for significant tension and conflict.

'Love During Lockup’ premieres on Friday, December 13 at 8 ET on WeTV.