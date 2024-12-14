'Love During Lockup': How Rob’s bizarre request might ruin his relationship with Tia Maria

'Love During Lockup' stars Rob and Tia Maria have had a dramatic relationship

'Love During Lockup' Season 3 couple Rob and Tia Maria seemed to be thriving in their relationship—until an unusual demand put their romance to the test. The duo, who hail from Bayshore, New York, have been together for the last few years. Tia, who has endured many betrayals in her past relationships, began to trust in love again after meeting Rob.

She has been patiently awaiting Rob's release from prison, preparing for his homecoming. Rob has been serving time for first-degree robbery and credit card fraud. Tia wanted everything to be perfect and tailored to Rob’s preferences, but he made a shocking demand. Rob insisted on having strippers at his homecoming party—a request Tia couldn’t agree to. Rob's demand is immoral and shows his loyalty towards his girlfriend. Instead of focusing on his love life, he wanted to involve other girls. By making such a request, he is sabotaging his relationship, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Tia ultimately decided to leave him.

Did 'Love During Lockup' star Rob cheat on Tia Maria?

'Love During Lockup' star Rob is seemingly playing with Tia Maria's feelings. In the preview of the latest season, Tia found out that Rob has been spending time with a younger woman, leaving her heartbroken. She later visited his house and seemingly uncovered evidence of his infidelity.

Tia fed up with Rob's infidelity, expelled him from her house and her life. Adding insult to injury, it appeared that Rob had been taking advantage of her for financial gain. He has insisted in the teaser that he has his own money but likes to spend Tia's raising a major red flag. He has a history of fraud and Tia might be his new victim.

What does 'Love During Lockup' star Tia Maria do?

'Love During Lockup' star Tia Maria is a single mom, and has worked as a Medical Records Supervisor. However, the reality star's LinkedIn profile listed her as a Registration Clerk at Northwell Health. She is also a student at Devry University. Tia has been pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Technical management with a specialty in health information management.

Tia has seemingly ditched the toxic life with Rob and has been focusing on her career for her daughter. She has worked hard to build a better life for herself and her children. As a plus-size model, Tia frequently showcases her wardrobe on social media, proudly celebrating her career, her work, and her family while sharing glimpses of her life.

'Love During Lockup' Season 3 will premiere on Friday, December 13 at 8 pm ET on WETV.