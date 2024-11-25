‘Life After Lockup’ star Bianca DePalo blows the lid off Daniel Busch's cheating scandal

'Life After Lockup' stars Bianca DePalo and Daniel Busch's romance hits a rough patch

'Love After Lockup' star Bianca DePalo and Daniel Busch have seemingly parted ways following their ongoing feuds and the recent explosive public drama. Bianca recently took to her social media, exposing her partner Daniel's cheating scandal through a series of Instagram Stories. She shared screenshots of conversations with an alleged woman, Grayce Cecilia, whom Daniel is accused of cheating with.

The screenshots revealed Daniel discussing with Grayce where they could meet for sex. Additional screenshots showed Daniel chatting with other women and sharing intimate photos and videos. Along with the screenshots, Bianca wrote, "You all can keep the cheater❤️." She added in another post, "Its so many I'll keep going, and met up and f****d this chick! Oh brother this guy stinksssss." She claimed in another post, "Don't know what he's even on about with this one because I wasn't there??? Prostitute???" Bianca has not deleted her Instagram Stories but it was shared on Reddit.

'Love After Lockup' star Bianca DePalo criticizes Daniel Busch despite his DUI history

'Love After Lockup' star Daniel Busch tried to stay sober and made efforts to avoid anything that could lead to alcohol consumption. However, Bianca DePalo appeared to sabotage his efforts, criticizing him for not being 'loosened up enough. Bianca enjoyed a drink with Daniel's cousin Rover, which upset the WEtv show star.

Additionally, Bianca's drinking triggered Daniel, making him feel that his partner didn't care about his sobriety. Daniel, who has been arrested for aggravated DUI, is now determined to stay clean. However, Bianca's ongoing misbehavior has been making it difficult for him to maintain his sobriety. In the recent episode, Bianca tried to get cozy with Daniel, but he refused to get intimate, fearing it might trigger him to want to drink.

Daniel Busch left upset with Bianca DePalo for rushing into their relationship

'Love After Lockup' star Bianca DePalo wants to take her relationship with Daniel Busch to the next level and is expecting him to propose. However, Daniel wanted more time and requested Bianca not to rush. However, Daniel revealed in the confessional that he had a ring prepared but hesitated to propose to Bianca due to the complications in their relationship.

He has seemingly been reconsidering his relationship while Bianca has been doing every possible thing to reassure him that she still loves him. However, Daniel seemed bothered by Bianca's overwhelming display of love and yelled at her when she questioned his intentions after he rejected her proposal idea.

How did 'Love After Lockup' stars Bianca DePalo and Daniel Busch meet?

'Love After Lockup' stars Bianca DePalo and Daniel Busch crossed their paths for the very first time in prison. Daniel was arrested for DUI and later met Bianca after she reached out to him, having nearly lost her life in a DUI accident. The WEtv show star was trying to understand the deeper reasons why someone would drink and drive

The research and talks turned into a real romantic bond, and soon the couple got engaged. Daniel has a kid with another woman, but they don't talk anymore. Bianca got worried when Daniel tried to reach out to his child.