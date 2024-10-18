Where is Arthur Henderson? 'Love After Lockup' star 'begs' for his life in $20,000 plea

DALLAS, TEXAS: 'Love After Lockup' star Arthur Henderson has found himself in hot water once again, in Texas, where reports indicate he was arrested and held at Dallas County Jail. In a desperate plea, he turned to his Instagram Stories, asking his followers for financial help to secure his release.

Arthur expressed his fears that he could face a staggering 25-year life sentence for possessing a gun, plus an additional 50 years for having two firearms in total. He could be facing a potential 75 years behind bars, prompting him to seek support from his fans. He claimed he needed $20,000 to post bail and urged his followers to subscribe to his page, costing $9.99 per person. Arthur defended his actions by stating that he purchased the gun for protection after receiving alarming death threats. He added, "People telling me they saw me out in public and that they could of did something to me right there yall know I'm not a bad person over 4 million people seen me have an anxiety please help me I'm fight for my existence."

Why was Arthur Henderson arrested again?

'Love After Lockup' star Arthur Henderson was arrested on Monday, September 30, and faced new charges. Arthur was just bonded out of jail a little over two weeks ago, but it seems he is back behind bars, adding another chapter to his tumultuous journey. Due to his felony conviction, he was hit with accusations of evading arrest and unlawfully carrying a firearm. Currently, he's being held on a $5,000 bond, and it seems like he has failed to secure his release so far.

Just a few months prior, in May, Arthur was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of Evading Arrest or Detention. Things took a turn for the worse when, just six days later, he was slapped with serious charges including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon. Thankfully for him and his mother, those charges were eventually dropped, leading to a moment of relief. The chaos reportedly stemmed from an incident where Hope allegedly pulled a gun on Arthur, spiraling out of control.

How did Arthur Henderson meet Hope?

Arthur Henderson and Hope were introduced by a mutual friend, whose boyfriend was serving time alongside Arthur. Feeling a spark of fate, the friend encouraged Hope to meet him. From their very first face-to-face conversation, Hope felt a strong connection and declared that Arthur was the man she was destined to marry.

Their journey led them to the cameras of 'Love After Lockup', but their romance was far from smooth sailing. Trust issues quickly surfaced as Hope's dishonesty and infidelity cast shadows over their relationship, creating a rocky foundation for their love story. Arthur found himself grappling with skepticism, struggling to believe in the future they envisioned together.